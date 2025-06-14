Spain's brace of goals helps Waterford reach first All-Ireland minor final since 2013

Waterford 2-21

Kilkenny 2-18

WATERFORD HAVE PROGRESSED to a first All-Ireland minor hurling final since 2013 after getting the better of Kilkenny in a four-goal battle in Wexford Park.

A haul of 2-6 from Cormac Spain proved decisive as Waterford held off a late Kilkenny fightback to advance to the decider.

Kilkenny made a lively start after a Cian Byrne goal to help them into a 1-1 to 0-0 lead after just two minutes. Points from Shane Power, Jamie Shanahan and Jack Power helped settled the Déise after that early setback before Spain scored the first of his two goals to leave just two between the teams on 18 minutes.

Jake Mullen got the last score of the half to give Kilkenny a 1-10 to 1-7 lead at the break.

The sides were level at 1-14 apiece 11 minutes into the second half before Spain grabbed his second goal of the game to open up a four-point lead for Waterford. That proved to be the turning point in the game as the gap widened to eight points in the closing stages.

18 nóim #KILvWAT



@KilkennyCLG 1-05@WaterfordGAA 1-07



Cúl ag Port Láirge agus tá siad chun cinn



Cormac Spain puts Waterford ahead with the second goal of the game



Beo/Live ar @TG4TV 📺 @ElectricIreland #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/MaNzgpGIgY — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 14, 2025

Kilkenny staged a late rally as Adam Maher lifted a green flag and Conor Holohan added a point to leave just two between the teams.

But a late point from Shanahan helped Waterford squeeze over the line.