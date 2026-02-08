Waterford continue winning run with six-point victory over Offaly

Waterford 1-19

Offaly 0-16

WATERFORD HAVE PICKED up their second win in-a-row in Division 1A of the hurling league after an impressive performance against Offaly in Walsh Park.

After opening their league campaign with a heavy defeat to Cork, Peter Queally’s side recovered with an important victory over Limerick last weekend. And they continued that winning run today, with Ruben Halloran’s goal in the 54th minute helping the Déise to victory over an Offaly side who have yet to register a win.

Waterford held a 0-10 0-9 lead at half-time, and took control of the tie after a powerful scoring spell between the 50th and 54th minute.

54 Nóim@WaterfordGAA 1-15 (18)@Offaly_GAA 0-10 (10)



Cúl báite san eangach ag Rueben Halloran



Rueben Halloran buries the ball to the back of the net



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/fRymXBiyUY — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 8, 2026

Halloran converted a free to push Waterford three clear after 50 minutes. Patrick Curran then made it a four-point game with a point from out near the sideline, before another Halloran free left five points between the sides after 53 minutes.

Halloran’s goal arrived a minute later, collecting a pass from Calum Lyons in space and arrowing his shot from close range into the corner of the Offaly net to make it 1-15 to 0-10.

Waterford continued to dictate proceedings over the concluding stages, eventually running out six-point winners.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

More to follow…