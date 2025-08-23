Ballygunner continue Waterford 12-in-a-row tilt as Mount Sion advance after extra-time

Waterford SHC Quarter-Final Results

Ballygunner 2-27 Passage 2-09

Clonea 2-21 Mount Sion 0-28 (After Extra-Time)

BALLYGUNNER HAVE STORMED into the semi-finals of the Waterford SHC after a commanding victory over Passage while Mount Sion also earned a final-four spot after surviving an extra-time battle with Clonea.

Goals from Harry Ruddle and Patrick Fitzgerald helped steer Ballygunner past Passage who also scored two goals through a Thomas Carey brace. There could have been more goals for Passage but goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe produced three crucial saves in the second half to keep Ballygunner in control.

Ballygunner are now 64 games unbeaten in the county championship and will be aiming to win an incredible 12th consecutive title this year.

Today’s other quarter-final went to extra-time as Mount Sion squeezed over the line with a one-point victory over Clonea. The sides couldn’t be separated at full-time with the scoreline reading Clonea 1-15 Mount Sion 0-18.

Austin Gleeson starred with four points as Mount Sion held a 0-25 to 1-17 lead at half-time of extra-time.

A Francis Roche goal in the second period left Clonea trailing by three before he scored the equalising point to set up a grandstand finish.

Gleeson stepped up again to score the winning point from a sideline cut as Clonea missed a late free to signal Mount Sion’s narrow victory.

Two more quarter-finals follow tomorrow as Lismore and De La Salle clash at 2pm while Roanmore take on Fourmilewater [throw-in, 3.45pm].

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 29 August-31 August.