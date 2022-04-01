Waterford make three changes for league final clash with Cork

WATERFORD HAVE MADE THREE changes for Saturday’s meeting with Cork [throw-in 7.15pm, live on RTE2].

The final two teams in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League meet in Semple Stadium this weekend. Liam Cahill’s outfit are without Austin Gleeson after he was sent off during their semi-final win over Wexford. The county did not appeal the decision.

Calum Lyons takes his place in midfield, where he will partner Darragh Lyons. There is no place for Iarlath Daly with Conor Prunty set to start at full-back.

The final change sees Stephen Bennett start with Colin Dunford dropping out.

📣 Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Cork in the Allianz National Hurling League Final has been named ⬇️



Best of luck to Liam Cahill, his management team and all of the panel!#deiseabú #WaterfordGAA ⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/lZj8gk9wps — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 1, 2022

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 7. Carthach Daly (Lismore),

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9. Calum Lyons (Dungarvan),

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart) 15. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside),