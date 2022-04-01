Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 1 April 2022
Advertisement

Waterford make three changes for league final clash with Cork

Calum Lyons takes Austin Gleeson’s place in midfield.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 1 Apr 2022, 8:16 PM
50 minutes ago 2,128 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5728084
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE MADE THREE changes for Saturday’s meeting with Cork [throw-in 7.15pm, live on RTE2].

The final two teams in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League meet in Semple Stadium this weekend. Liam Cahill’s outfit are without Austin Gleeson after he was sent off during their semi-final win over Wexford. The county did not appeal the decision.  

Calum Lyons takes his place in midfield, where he will partner Darragh Lyons. There is no place for Iarlath Daly with Conor Prunty set to start at full-back.

The final change sees Stephen Bennett start with Colin Dunford dropping out. 

 

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 7. Carthach Daly (Lismore),

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9. Calum Lyons (Dungarvan),

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart) 15. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside),

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie