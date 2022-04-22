Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

Gleeson and Barron named on bench for Waterford's clash with Limerick

The Déise boss named his starting XV to face the All-Ireland champions earlier this afternoon with eyebrows raised at his selection

By The42 Team Friday 22 Apr 2022, 3:56 PM
22 minutes ago 532 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5745122
Waterford star Austin Gleeson.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Waterford star Austin Gleeson.
Waterford star Austin Gleeson.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

WATERFORD MANAGER Liam Cahill has opted to hold Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron in reserve for tomorrow’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship second round clash with Limerick.

The Déise boss named his starting XV to face the All-Ireland champions earlier this afternoon and eyebrows were raised that Gleeson and Barron, both of whom have suffered quad injuries in recent weeks but have since returned to action, could only earn a place on the bench.

The pair were introduced as substitutes in the round one win over Tipperary at Walsh Park and made an immediate impact by notching 0-2 apiece as they edged past Tipp by just four points, 2-24 to 2-20.

Waterford team to face Limerick:
1.Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore/Kinsalbeg)
7. Carthach Daly (Lismore)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)
9. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)
11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
12. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysagget)
15. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

Subs:
16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)
17. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)
18. Billy Power (Clonea)
19. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)
20. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
21. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
22. Micheal Harney (Bunmahon)
23. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)
24. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
25. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
26. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie