Gleeson and Barron named on bench for Waterford's clash with Limerick

WATERFORD MANAGER Liam Cahill has opted to hold Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron in reserve for tomorrow’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship second round clash with Limerick.

The Déise boss named his starting XV to face the All-Ireland champions earlier this afternoon and eyebrows were raised that Gleeson and Barron, both of whom have suffered quad injuries in recent weeks but have since returned to action, could only earn a place on the bench.

Advertisement

The pair were introduced as substitutes in the round one win over Tipperary at Walsh Park and made an immediate impact by notching 0-2 apiece as they edged past Tipp by just four points, 2-24 to 2-20.

Waterford team to face Limerick:

1.Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore/Kinsalbeg)

7. Carthach Daly (Lismore)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

9. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

12. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysagget)

15. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

Subs:

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

17. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

18. Billy Power (Clonea)

19. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

20. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

21. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

22. Micheal Harney (Bunmahon)

23. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

24. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

25. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

26. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)