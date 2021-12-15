Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 15 December 2021
Watford's clash with Burnley postponed due to Covid outbreak

The match at Turf Moor had been cancelled at short notice.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 5:29 PM
General view of Turf Moor before the Premier League match between Burnley and Watford.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
BURNLEY’S PREMIER LEAGUE clash against Watford was postponed less than three hours before kick-off because of “an ongoing Covid outbreak” within the Hornets’ squad on Wednesday.

Burnley revealed the match at Turf Moor had been cancelled at the last minute after their opponents were hit by the coronavirus.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm tonight’s match against Watford has been postponed due to an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad,” the Clarets said in a statement.

