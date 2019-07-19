This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wayne Barnes installed as referee for Ireland's pivotal RWC clash with Scotland

The veteran English official hasn’t always been a good omen for Ireland.

By Sean Farrell Friday 19 Jul 2019, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,287 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4731628
Barnes was the man in the middle of Ireland's 2018 Six Nations win over Scotland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Barnes was the man in the middle of Ireland's 2018 Six Nations win over Scotland.
Barnes was the man in the middle of Ireland's 2018 Six Nations win over Scotland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

VETERAN REFEREE WAYNE Barnes will officiate Ireland’s pivotal Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland on 22 September.

The English barrister, taking a whistle in his fourth World Cup, will be joined for the Yokohama Test by French assistants Pascal Gauzere and Alexandre Ruiz, with compatriot Graham Hughes in the TMO booth.

Barnes has been the man in the middle for some of Ireland’s great days, including the 2009 Grand Slam-sealing win over Wales and November’s victory over the All Blacks.

However, like most referees, he has also been a source of consternation for Ireland fans as he has blown the final whistle on Irish defeats 10 times in 16 Tests, with a forgettable 2007 World Cup scrape with Georgia among the half dozen Ireland wins.

Barnes has taken charge of three Ireland-Scotland Tests with Joe Schmidt’s side winning only the most recent installment – the 28-8 win at the Aviva Stadium during the 2018 Grand Slam success – after Declan Kidney lost under his watch in a 2011 World Cup warm-up and at Murrayfield in the 2013 Six Nations.

rwc ref appointments

Ireland’s second Pool A match will see them take on host nation Japan in Shizuoka, where Australia’s Angus Gardner will take the whistle while Jerome Garces and Matthew Carley assist from the touchline. New Zealand’s Ben Skeen will be TMO on 28 September.

Garces will take his second stint as referee in the tournament (after New Zealand v South Africa) when Ireland meet Russia in Kobe on 3 October.

Ireland’s pool will conclude against Samoa in Fukuoka on 12 October with Australia’s Nic Berry taking charge while Romaine Poite and Brendon Pickerill run the line. Kiwi Pickerill will so be assistant for Ireland-Russia, opposite Mathieu Raynal.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie