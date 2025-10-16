All-Ireland finalists Meath appoint Freeman as new manager

MEATH LADIES FOOTBALL coach Wayne Freeman is stepping into the managerial hot seat on a three-year term.

The Meath LGFA county board ratified Freeman’s appointment at a meeting on Monday, and the news was announced in a statement last night.

Freeman, who previously managed Clare to the 2023 All-Ireland intermediate final, succeeds Shane McCormack. The former Kildare goalkeeper stepped down in the wake of July’s All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin.

“Wayne brings a strong track record of inter-county experience and coaching leadership,” reads the Meath LGFA statement. “He has previously managed Clare LGFA and Louth LGFA, as well as contributing to management teams in Kildare and Laois.

“Despite a playing career cut short by a health setback at the age of 21, Freeman transitioned into coaching and has since built a reputation for driving teams to perform at the highest level.

“Formerly head coach under Shane McCormack’s management set-up, Wayne is already familiar with Meath’s structures and has established strong relationships within the squad.”

Freeman said he is “very happy to accept the opportunity to manage this brilliant group of players”.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with the group as the head coach throughout 2025, and I am excited about building on the foundations we’ve built as a group, continuing to develop and improve in 2026,” the Kildare native added.

Freeman becomes Meath’s latest manager since their 2021 and 2022 All-Ireland successes when Éamonn Murray stepped down after overseeing their fairytale run.

Davy Nelson departed after eight months as his successor, with Jenny Rispin taking interim charge. McCormack followed thereafter and spent two seasons at the helm.