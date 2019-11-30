This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rooney takes his place on bench for Derby as their Ireland U21 international Jason Knight looks for inspiration

Elsewhere in the Championship, the honeymoon is over for new Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill after another defeat while Shaun Williams hits a stunner for Millwall.

By David Sneyd Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 7:33 PM
44 minutes ago 2,175 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4913387
Wayne Rooney is all smiles.
Image: Scott Wilson
Wayne Rooney is all smiles.
Wayne Rooney is all smiles.
Image: Scott Wilson

WAYNE ROONEY WATCHED from the Derby County bench for the first time in his role as a coach as the Rams drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers.

Republic of Ireland U21 international Jason Knight made a late substitute appearance and the talented midfielder is continuing to fight his way back into manager Phillip Cocu’s starting XI.

After making an impressive start to the season, Knight has fallen out of favour and had to make do with a place on the bench since the start of September.

Cocu raved about the Dubliner’s talents back in August and he will be hoping the influence of Rooney can act as a catalyst for a strong second half of the season.

Rooney has joined Derby as a player/coach but must wait until January before he can be considered for selection. 

Whether the former Manchester United and England captain will be used primarily as a forward remains to be seen, as he finished his Old Trafford career in a midfield role.

That may well lead to a closer working relationship with Knight, as well as offering further competition to get back in the side.

Elsewhere in the Championship, the honeymoon is over for new Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill.

Blackburn Rovers inflicted a second defeat on the bounce for the former Shamrock Rovers boss, who will also remain in charge of Northern Ireland until after the Euro 2020 play-offs.

James McClean thought he had salvaged a draw for Stoke when his 80th-minute corner was deflected in for an own goal by Corry Evans.

stoke-city-v-blackburn-rovers-sky-bet-championship-bet365-stadium James McClean was on form once again for Stoke. Source: Barrington Coombs

But Rovers snatched a 2-1 win four minutes later through Sam Gallagher as reality sets in for O’Neill, whose side are second bottom, three points from safety.

Darren Randolph, meanwhile, was again absent with a groin injury for Middlesbrough, as they were thumped 4-0 away to Leeds United, who leapfrogged West Brom with the win.

Boro, with Robbie Keane as assistant to manager Jonathan Woodgate, are just one point above the relegation zone but things are now looking considerably rosier for Millwall, despite Shaun Williams’ superb 25-yard striker being cancelled out in 1-1 draw away to Birmingham City.

The Ireland midfielder struck what looked to be the winner with a little under half an hour remaining but Jake Clarke-Salter pounced with a header to earn a point.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie