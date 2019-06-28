Rooney receives managerial offers as he looks to the future

WAYNE ROONEY HAS turned down offers to move into management because he wants to focus on his playing career, but he is eager to become a coach after his retirement.

Rooney — the all-time leading scorer for both Manchester United and England — has excelled in Major League Soccer since leaving Everton to join DC United in 2018.

The 33-year-old scored with a sensational strike from inside his own half on Wednesday, helping DC, who sit third in MLS’ Eastern Conference, to a 1-0 win over Orlando City. It was his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

Rooney’s former England colleagues Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard took their first steps into first-team management last season, with the latter now set to take over at Chelsea.

John Terry is an assistant at Aston Villa and Scott Parker is in charge of Fulham.

Asked if he would like to take up a managerial job in the future, Rooney told Sky Sports: “Yes, of course.

“I’m taking the steps to get my badges completed and when I finish playing I’ll see what opportunities come up.

“There’s already offers which have been made, but at the minute I’m still a player and I want to enjoy playing, and then I’ll see which offers are right when I do finish.

There’s an opportunity for me to go into management straight away, and when I do hang my boots up, that decision will be made on what the ambition of the club is first of all, and what my ambitions are and what’s right for both myself and that particular team.

And Rooney believes that his former team-mates taking up high-profile managerial roles will only benefit him once he decides to bring his playing career to an end.

“I think it’s brilliant for Frank, but also for any young English players, or players who’ve just finished playing, to see big teams like Chelsea giving Frank an opportunity to prove himself,” Rooney said.

“I’m sure at some stage over the next few years Steven [Gerrard] will get that opportunity at Liverpool.

“Scott Parker, John Terry at Aston Villa – it’s great for myself, who wants to go into management, to see these lads getting opportunities and it gives you hope that it will happen for you.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!