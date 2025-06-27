Advertisement
Wayne Rooney (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Wayne Rooney not taking Macclesfield job

The former Manchester United and England star has been subject of interest from the National League North side.
5.28pm, 27 Jun 2025

WAYNE ROONEY will not be taking over as Macclesfield manager after an ambitious approach by the non-league club, the PA news agency understands.

The former Manchester United and England star has been the subject of interest from the National League North side as Robbie Savage edges towards taking the Forest Green post.

Macclesfield this week made an approach to Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford, but, after careful consideration, the 39-year-old is not going to be making himself available for the job.

United’s all-time top scorer managed Derby, DC United and Birmingham after hanging up his boots, before taking charge of Plymouth for the first half of last season.

Rooney is understood to be focused on media opportunities for the foreseeable future, and Macclesfield were not considered the right move at the moment, despite admiration for the work being done there.

The phoenix club were founded in October 2020 after Macclesfield Town were wound up, with chairman Robert Smethurst overseeing the side’s rise through the leagues.

The Silkmen started life in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division in 2021/22 and last season were promoted as Northern Premier League Premier Division champions under boss Savage.

