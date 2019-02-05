This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rooney: I'm still good enough for the Premier League

The United legend reckons he could still do a job.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 6:30 PM
40 minutes ago 1,786 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4478813
Wayne Rooney during his international farewell against the United States last year.
Wayne Rooney during his international farewell against the United States last year.
Wayne Rooney during his international farewell against the United States last year.

WAYNE ROONEY BELIEVES he is still good enough to play in the Premier League.

England and Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer swapped Everton for MLS by signing a three-and-a-half-year deal with DC United in June.

The forward struggled for form after returning to his boyhood club in 2017 as part of a deal that sent Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford.

However, the 33-year-old helped lead DC from the bottom of the Eastern Conference and into the play-offs, scoring 12 goals and supplying six assists in 21 appearances.

“If I’m being honest, I know quality wise, I can still play in the Premier League,” Rooney told CNN Sport.

“I know that. I’ve always been a confident person, and so I have high expectations of myself.

“I’ve come here expecting to do well and I think there was a surprise from people who have their opinions, which is fair enough, but I never doubted myself at all.”

Rooney was let go from Manchester United by Jose Mourinho, and he reiterated his belief that Mauricio Pochettino should be employed as the Portuguese’s replacement.

But he thinks interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be a good option if he maintains the form that has seen him go unbeaten in his first 10 matches at the helm, winning nine.

“Ole Gunnar’s a fantastic person,” said Rooney.

“I think the club will have a decision to make at the end of the season, and it’d be nice to see Ole continue with this form and get a shot at the job on a permanent basis.

“But if not, if the club go to choose someone else, then I think in my opinion Pochettino would be the right guy.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    FA ask Klopp to explain referee comments after West Ham frustration
    FA ask Klopp to explain referee comments after West Ham frustration
    PSG set for major injury boost ahead of United clash
    Chelsea and United can still be in Premier League title race - City boss Guardiola
    IRELAND
    'If you don't get it right, we'll get nailed': Accuracy order of the day as Ireland pick themselves up
    'If you don't get it right, we'll get nailed': Accuracy order of the day as Ireland pick themselves up
    Scotland out to end under-pressure Ireland's 'title dreams', warns Horne
    Toner and Ringrose ruled out of Ireland's clash with Scotland
    SCOTLAND
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie