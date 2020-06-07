Wayne Rooney says there was nothing wrong with Roy Keane's MUTV rant

WAYNE ROONEY HAS said Roy Keane was right when he criticised Manchester United’s players on their in-house TV channel – a decision that led to his departure from Old Trafford in 2005.

Keane’s stinging analysis of the United players on MUTV came in the aftermath of a 4-1 defeat to Middlesbrough. Ultimately, the row led to Keane leaving the club after a 12 year stint that saw him win 17 major trophies.

The MUTV show was titled ‘Roy Keane plays the pundit’ but was never aired. Alex Ferguson subsequently said Keane ‘overstepped the mark’ and the pair’s relationship has remained strained ever since.

Rooney, however, backs Keane for the stance he took. Writing in today’s Sunday Times, Rooney said: “The best captains I played for had different personalities. David Beckham was quiet, but it was an iconic time when he was captain of England because of his status in the game. He led through his attitude and work rate.

“Stevie Gerrard brought drive and determination. He wasn’t the most vocal, but you knew by one of his tackles what he was saying. John Terry was very good too; Duncan Ferguson was really quiet off the pitch but on it was all heart and fight.

“Now Roy Keane was vocal. He had an aura. I remember my first United training session thinking, “I need to impress him.” Not the manager. Him.

“I was at United when he gave his infamous MUTV interview but disagree with how it’s portrayed. Roy was supposedly too critical of his team-mates but I’ve watched the video and there’s nothing wrong with it at all. He said that players can’t pass the ball ten yards and they’re playing for Manchester United and it’s not good enough. Well, he’s right.”