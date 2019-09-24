Donegal, Antrim and Clare club games get RTÉ and TG4 coverage this weekend

DONEGAL, ANTRIM AND Clare club action will be televised this weekend across RTÉ and TG4 as county football and hurling championships around the country take shape.

On the second weekend of their club coverage, RTÉ cameras will be in Ballybofey for a Donegal SFC quarter-final double bill.

First up at 5pm is the local derby of Milford against 15-times winners St Eunan’s who are bidding to reach their first decider since 2015. Then at 6.45pm, south-west neighbours Kilcar and Killybegs face-off.

Kilcar lifted the title in 2017 and the unsuccessful defence of their crown was hampered last season due to the concussion that forced Ryan McHugh to sit out the campaign.

Then on Sunday, TG4 will broadcast the Antrim SHC final live between Dunloy and Ruairí Óg Cushendall at Ballycastle. Cushendall have been in every final since 2013, winning three and losing two deciders.

They were crowned champions last year and went on to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals where they fell to Galway side St Thomas’. Dunloy, who dominated this competition in the 1990s and early 2000s, lifted the title in 2017.

GAA Beo begins at 2.30pm with the first game throwing in at 3pm. It will be followed by deferred coverage of the Clare SHC semi-final between double-chasing Cratloe and Crusheen from Cusack Park.

Saturday

Donegal SFC quarter-finals

Milford v St Eunan’s, Ballybofey, 5pm – RTÉ 2

Kilcar v Killybegs, Ballybofey, 6.45pm – RTÉ 2

Sunday

Antrim SHC final

Dunloy v Ruairí Óg Cushendall, Ballycastle, 3pm – TG4

Clare SHC semi-final

Cratloe v Crusheen, Cusack Park, 4.40pm* – TG4 (*deferred)

