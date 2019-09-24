This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donegal, Antrim and Clare club games get RTÉ and TG4 coverage this weekend

Ryan McHugh, Neil McManus and Podge Collins are involved in big games for their respective sides.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 4:48 PM
57 minutes ago 1,358 Views No Comments
Ryan McHugh, Neil McManus and Podge Collins are on club duty.
Image: Inpho
Ryan McHugh, Neil McManus and Podge Collins are on club duty.
Ryan McHugh, Neil McManus and Podge Collins are on club duty.
Image: Inpho

DONEGAL, ANTRIM AND Clare club action will be televised this weekend across RTÉ and TG4 as county football and hurling championships around the country take shape. 

On the second weekend of their club coverage, RTÉ cameras will be in Ballybofey for a Donegal SFC quarter-final double bill. 

First up at 5pm is the local derby of Milford against 15-times winners St Eunan’s who are bidding to reach their first decider since 2015. Then at 6.45pm, south-west neighbours Kilcar and Killybegs face-off.

Kilcar lifted the title in 2017 and the unsuccessful defence of their crown was hampered last season due to the concussion that forced Ryan McHugh to sit out the campaign. 

Then on Sunday, TG4 will broadcast the Antrim SHC final live between Dunloy and Ruairí Óg Cushendall at Ballycastle. Cushendall have been in every final since 2013, winning three and losing two deciders.

They were crowned champions last year and went on to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals where they fell to Galway side St Thomas’. Dunloy, who dominated this competition in the 1990s and early 2000s, lifted the title in 2017.

GAA Beo begins at 2.30pm with the first game throwing in at 3pm. It will be followed by deferred coverage of the Clare SHC semi-final between double-chasing Cratloe and Crusheen from Cusack Park.

Saturday

Donegal SFC quarter-finals
Milford v St Eunan’s, Ballybofey, 5pm – RTÉ 2
Kilcar v Killybegs, Ballybofey, 6.45pm – RTÉ 2

Sunday 

Antrim SHC final
Dunloy v Ruairí Óg Cushendall, Ballycastle, 3pm – TG4

Clare SHC semi-final
Cratloe v Crusheen, Cusack Park, 4.40pm* – TG4 (*deferred)

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

