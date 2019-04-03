This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Westbrook becomes second player ever to record 20/20/20 game

The OKC star dedicated his performance to rapper Nipsey Hussle.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 8:00 AM
48 minutes ago 1,015 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4574195
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER star Russell Westbrook made more history in the NBA on Tuesday.

The guard tallied 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds in the Thunder’s 119-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

He became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to record those numbers in a game.

They are also the only two players to accomplish the feat in NBA history.

Westbrook dedicated his performance to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in a shooting in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s unbelievable,” Westbrook said during an on-court interview after the victory. “That’s for my bro. I’m just thankful to go out there and compete at a high level.

“Thankful to have these team-mates. Thankful and humbled to be able to go out there and play the game I love.”

The Thunder entered the match-up against Los Angeles having dropped seven of their last nine games. They have already clinched a playoff spot but sit in seventh place of the Western Conference standings after the win over the Lakers.

The Thunder have four regular-season games remaining.

“Each game is important right now, to be able to get our rhythm, get our groove going into the postseason,” Westbrook said. “Regardless of what seed we’re in, it really doesn’t matter. Just going out and playing our best basketball until the end of the year.”

Jerami Grant scored a team-high 22 points for the Thunder while Paul George chipped in 19 points and five steals. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope registered 23 points for the Lakers in the losing effort.

Westbrook, an eight-time All-Star and the 2016-17 MVP, is averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10.4 assists this season. He is shooting 42.7 per cent from the field and just 28.8 per cent from three-point range.

