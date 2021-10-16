Wicklow turn to ex-Louth and Westmeath boss, experienced Galway defender retires

FORMER LOUTH AND Westmeath boss Colin Kelly is to take charge of the Wicklow footballers in 2022.

Kelly will take reins of a third county side after Wicklow revealed last night that he has been appointed as their new boss.

He fills the vacancy created by the departure of Davy Burke in August, the Kildare native having been in charge for two seasons.

Kelly was at the helm of Louth between 2014 and 2017, steering the Wee County to successive league promotions in his last two years. He was then in charge of Westmeath for the 2018 season.

Kelly will finalise his Wicklow management team in the coming weeks, while Eamonn Scallan has been ratified again as the Garden County’s hurling boss for 2022.

Meanwhile Galway defender Johnny Duane yesterday announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

Duane made his senior championship debut against Mayo in the 2011 Connacht semi-final, while his last appearance came against the same opposition in this year’s Connacht decider, coming on as a late sub in Croke Park.

The St. James’ club man also represented New York in the 2016 championshi while he captained the Galway minor team in 2008 and won an All-Ireland U21 medal as a defender in 2011.