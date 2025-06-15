Wicklow and Limerick complete Tailteann Cup semi-final lineup

Results – Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Wicklow 2-18 Westmeath 2-17

Limerick 4-21 Wexford 2-19

WICKLOW AND LIMERICK booked their spots in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals today, joining last night’s winners Fermanagh and Kildare at that stage of the competition.

Wicklow defeated Westmeath by a point in their quarter-final in dramatic circumstances in Aughrim, 2-18 to 2-17.

Dean Healy was the hero with his injury-time match-winner as that capped off a brilliant comeback from a Wicklow team who trailed 2-17 to 2-13 late on when Sam McCartan scored a two-pointer for Westmeath. Conor Fee and Mark Jackson (two point free) cut the deficit Wicklow faced to one, before Padraig O’Toole’s fisted effort levelled the game, and then Healy scored the winner.

Westmeath led 2-6 to 1-7 at half-time. Shane Allen’s early goal set them on their way, and while Oisín McGraynor’s goal brought Wicklow back into it, Sam McCartan grabbed Westmeath’s second goal as they went seven clear after 23 minutes.

Wicklow fought back with Mark Jackson’s point-taking helping them to trail by two at the interval. Westmeath powered clear again early in the second half to go ahead 2-12 to 1-7 by the 41st minute, but Wicklow’s resilience surfaced with McGraynor bagging their crucial second goal from the penalty spot and then they strung together a series of vital points to progress.

The home team also won today’s other quarter-final, Limerick sparkling as they defeated Wexford by 4-21 to 2-19.

Wexford made the early running as they went in front 0-5 to 0-0, but Limerick countered with five points of their own before Cillian Fahy scored their first goal at the end of the opening quarter. Then Danny Neville raised a green flag and Fahy struck his second goal of the game.

The drama continued with Wexford finding the net before half-time courtesy of Sean Nolan as the teams were tied at 3-8 to 1-14 at the break. Mark Rossiter netted in the 46th minute to leave Wexford only a point adrift, 3-13 to 2-15, but Limerick replied immediately with Neville bagging their fourth goal of the day.

That was the springboard for Jimmy Lee’s side as they pushed on and ran out eight-point victors.