Deontay Wilder's next fight will be... a rematch against Luis Ortiz

“The big fight will happen, I promise you that,” Wilder assures fans.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 May 2019, 8:48 AM
Wilder KOd Ortiz in the 10th round when the pair met in 2018.
Image: Frank Franklin II
Wilder KOd Ortiz in the 10th round when the pair met in 2018.
Wilder KOd Ortiz in the 10th round when the pair met in 2018.
Image: Frank Franklin II

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Deontay Wilder has confirmed he will face Luis Ortiz in a rematch rather than set up a blockbuster showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Wilder (41-0-1) has called for patience as fans demand a mouthwatering bout against WBA, IBF and WBO holder Joshua after needing just 137 seconds to knock out Dominic Breazeale earlier this month.

In the meantime, ferocious American Wilder is set for another Ortiz clash following the pair’s 2018 encounter, with the date and location yet to be announced.

Wilder beat Cuban boxer Ortiz (31-1) via a 10th-round knockout at Barclays Center in New York last year.

“To all my fans, I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly,” Wilder tweeted on Tuesday.

“All my controversial fights Must get dealt with ASAP #BombZquad.”

Wilder promised a highly anticipated fight with Joshua would happen after producing a devastating knockout to retain his WBC belt against Breazeale.

“The great thing about this is all these fights are in discussion, no doors are closed, all teams, all parties that are involved are talking and that’s the great thing about it,” Wilder told Showtime.

“We know when the big fights happen everything is going to be silenced. There’s too many people involved, too many opinions involved right now.

“It’s going to take my team and his team, maybe me and him as well, to sit down and hammer this and squash everything and get this fight done for the fans.”

Wilder added: “This fight will happen. The big fight will happen, I promise you that, with patience, come time, and I just want you guys to have patience and give us a little time to make this thing happen so we all benefit from it, not only just you fans.

“We risk our lives in here so we want to make sure we get the best and the most money that’s possible.

“We’re risking our lives. The head is not meant to be hit in the first place so let us get our time to iron out all the differences and you guys will know when that happens.”

