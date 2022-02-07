Leinster flanker Will Connors suffers another injury setback

LEINSTER FLANKER WILL Connors has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks after suffering another injury setback.

Connors made his first start of the season in the URC defeat to Cardiff on 29 January, but was replaced after just half an hour.

And Leinster have now confirmed that Connors suffered a knee ligament injury which will see him miss another block of fixtures with the province, adding to a frustrating run of injuries for the Ireland international.

The Cardiff game represented just a second appearance of the season for Connors, who played 21 minutes against Ulster in November having recovered from a knee injury which saw him miss eight months of action.

His return was short-lived as he suffered a hamstring injury in training which put him back on the treatment table, and Connors is now set for another lengthy stint on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has been capped nine times for Ireland but a succession of injury issues have impacted his progression at international level, with his last cap coming during last year’s Six Nations.

Meanwhile, Leinster reported more positive news on Dave Kearney, with the winger now back in full training after recovering from a back problem.

Josh Murphy has also recovered from a chest injury and is in contention to feature in Friday’s URC meeting with Edinburgh at the RDS.

Academy lock Joe McCarthy, who made his Leinster debut in Cardiff last time out, could miss out as he rehabs a shoulder injury.

There were no further updates on James Lowe (hamstring), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) or Michael Milne (calf).

