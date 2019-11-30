Chop-tackling Connors keen to take chance as Leinster visit Glasgow

WILL CONNORS LINES out for Linester this evening alongside his house-mates Jimmy O’Brien and Conor O’Brien.

The O’Briens – not related – pair up in midfield while Connors gets his fourth start of the season at openside as Leinster take on Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro14 [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

Connors has impressed so far this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It’s three years since Connors, O’Brien, and O’Brien were part of the Ireland U20s set-up under Nigel Carolan, although the flanker was unfortunate to miss out on their run to the Junior World Championship final.

While James Ryan, Jacob Stockdale, and Andrew Porter have accelerated on to win a Grand Slam with Ireland at senior level since, Connors is part of a group of players from that U20s squad in 2016 who are now bidding to push on too.

“We’re all at the same stage and we all want to kick on,” says Kildare man Connors. “A few of us played Ireland 7s together, we’re bringing that versatility, we know how each other plays and we’re looking forward to seeing how this group goes.”

Connors missed virtually all of last season due to a serious knee injury that meant he only made two appearances for Leinster late in the campaign.

“The ACL was a freak moment, the ball went between my legs and it was just how I pivoted. It was unfortunate really,” explains Connors of the injury he picked up in August 2018.