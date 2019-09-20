Will Frank Lampard get the patience he requires at Chelsea?

LIVERPOOL, IN THEIR current state, represent the kind of team every big-six side bar Man City would like to be in two-three years time.

When Jurgen Klopp took over in October 2015, they looked nowhere near being a club that could win the title.

Roberto Firmino had arrived the previous July around the same time Steven Gerrard left for LA Galaxy.

Firmino aside, the forwards they had to choose from were Christian Benteke, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Danny Ings and Jerome Sinclair.

Simon Mignolet was their number one goalkeeper, while those contending for a spot in defence included Kolo Toure, Dejan Lovren, Mamadou Sakho, Nathaniel Clyne and Alberto Moreno.

It was the beginning of a new era. There were painful moments, including two defeats in European finals.

In Klopp’s first season, the Reds finished eighth in the table. In 2016-17, they were fourth and they achieved the same position the following year.

The progress was gradual and it is only now that people are starting to see the benefits of that initial patience.

Liverpool may have finished second last year, but they showed title-winning form and won the Champions League to boot.

Given their impressive early form coupled with City’s recent slip-ups, they now look in a promising position to capture that elusive league title.

Klopp’s man management and tactical prowess have rightly been praised, but perhaps the single biggest factor in their success has been intelligent recruitment.

While some members of that 2015 side remain influential, such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner, for the most part, the Reds have undergone a sizable transformation.

The likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have all come in and made a big difference.

Klopp has also cultivated a particular style. Players not suited to his approach, such as Benteke, were ruthlessly cast aside for the greater good.

Chelsea under Frank Lampard are in a similar enough position now to the Liverpool of 2015. Just as they lost a star player in Gerrard, the Blues have had to cope with the departure of an inspirational figure in Eden Hazard.

And just like Klopp did back then, Lampard recognises the need to rebuild.

Whether the former Derby boss receives the financial backing enjoyed by the German, which enabled him to splash out on the likes of Alisson and Van Dijk, remains to be seen.

Will Lampard, like Klopp, be allowed an eight-place finish in his first season?

Perhaps a better comparison, though, is with Tottenham.

Young players such as Mason Mount have been given a chance by Lampard. Source: Nick Potts

With Roman Abramovich reluctant to spend big of late, with the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham given extended runs in the first team, Chelsea are placing faith in youth.

Spurs were forced to do the same a few years ago, as they needed to reserve funds for their new stadium. This plan ultimately worked our relatively well. With a lack of superstars brought in, players such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks were given time to develop and they still managed to qualify regularly for the Champions League.

The North Londoners peak was probably 2016-17, and they have arguably receded since then despite last season’s Champions League final appearance.

Lampard will consequently be hoping for a similar rise with his young group of players. Thus far, they have shown evidence of their potential, particularly amid an impressive 5-2 victory away to Wolves last weekend.

Yet overall, as is to be expected with young players, their performances have been inconsistent. They currently sit sixth in the table, picking up only two wins from their opening five games.

The Blues suffered another setback during the week, losing their opening Champions League clash 1-0 at home to Valencia.

Their difficult start could well continue this weekend, as they come up against a Liverpool team who are top of the table, having won all five of their league games to date

The Reds, with their greater experience and confidence, are expected to have too much for their less heralded opponents at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard, as a club legend for what he achieved as a player, is likely to get greater leeway from Chelsea fans than past managers — even some who been quite successful.

The coach’s willingness to give young English players a chance is also likely to garner him some brownie points and sympathy among the club’s support.

That said, Abramovich has not exactly been renowned for patience previously. In the 16 years since he took control of Chelsea, the club have changed manager 13 times.

Perhaps this occasion is different and the Russian owner understands the different challenges facing the new coach compared with previous bosses.

You would suspect, though, that the former England international will at least need to quickly get the balance right between experimentation and results so there is some evidence of progress.

Otherwise, he is in danger of becoming just another example in the long list of former greats who have subsequently failed to emulate their success on the sidelines.

