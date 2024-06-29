Faloon hails 'brilliant' Berman after impressive eight-try display against Italy

COACH WILLIE FALOON has praised centre Sam Berman and the Ireland U20 attack in the wake of their impressive eight-try performance against Italy on Saturday.

Ireland couldn’t have asked for a better start to the World Rugby U20 Championship in

South Africa, after claiming a 55-15 bonus-point win against Italy on Saturday.

The result sees Ireland edging ahead of of Australia – who defeated Georgia 35-11 – in

the Pool B standings. Faloon’s charges will face Georgia in Stellenbosch next week.

“I’m really happy with that performance, and really happy with our attack,” the Ireland U20 coach told the 42 afterwards. “The guys connected well and showed what they can do.”

There was special mention for Berman, after the centre put three tries past the Italian

defence.

“Berman came out late to the [U20 Championship] last year, and obviously gained a lot

from that experience. You could see him really taking a grasp of the game today. He was

brilliant.”

Faloon credited the forwards for laying the platfom via a solid scrum and lineout

performance. Italy put the Irish under pressure at the scrum early in the game, but the men in green had the final say.

“We knew coming into this game that Italy have a fantastic scrum and lineout. It’s

something we focused on all week in preparation.”

Ireland are expecting a similar challenge against Georgia next week. The eastern

Europeans pride themselves on their scrummaging.

“We know they will be similar to Italy in terms of their set piece,” said Faloon. “They’re a

very physical bunch. It’s up to us to back up what we produced today.”

Captain Evan O’Connell echoed his coach’s sentiments in the wake of the result against

Italy.

“We’re pretty positive after that performance,” the lock told the 42. “So much emphasis was placed on the set piece this week, and Italy were as physical as expected. We’re happy to come out on the right side of this game.

“Obviously there are always improvements to be made, but it’s a good place to start, and

we can build towards Georgia next week.”

