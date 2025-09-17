Woe for Postecoglou's Forest as Championship opponents complete remarkable comeback

SWANSEA SCORED twice in stoppage time to complete a stunning comeback and knock Premier League side Nottingham Forest out of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win in Wales.

Ange Postecoglou could only watch on in horror as his side surrendered a two-goal half-time lead, courtesy of Igor Jesus’ double, and fluffed a host of big chances after the break to allow battling Swansea to come back into the third-round tie with three second-half strikes.

Cameron Burgess notched the first brace of his career, either side of Zan Vipotnik’s leveller, as the 2013 winners advanced to the last 16.

Having seen his new troops end up on the wrong end of a 3-0 drubbing by Arsenal at the Emirates in his first game in charge last weekend, Postecoglou watched on as Jesus, the club’s £10 million (€11.5 million) summer signing, marked his first start with two first-half goals to put his side in charge.

The Brazil international was one of eight debutants thrown into the cup tie by Postecoglou, and he had four more summer recruits on the bench. One of them, the £26m (€30m) French Olympic star Arnaud Kalimuendo, replaced Jesus at half-time.

Swansea, unbeaten in their last six outings, enjoyed long periods of pressure in the first half and looked the most likely side to open the scoring.

But a touch of luck in the 15th minute allowed Jesus to showcase his sharp-shooting skills as he took full advantage of a ricochet off a Swansea defender and goalkeeper Andy Fisher’s knee to hammer home from a narrow angle.

The home side continued to press forward, and Eom Ji-sung fired inches wide from 25 yards.

The Swansea fans thought they should have had a penalty on the half-hour mark when Willy Boly shoved Malick Yalcouye in the box.

It was not given, and their hopes of getting back on level terms were then dealt a killer blow just as the first half went into added time.

James McAtee, who arrived in the summer for £30m (€34.5m) from Manchester City, was twice involved in a sweeping move which began deep in Forest territory.

It was a McAtee cross from the right which was met by Omari Hutchinson at the far post, and he simply turned the ball back across goal for Jesus to strike again.

Kalimuendo had a third Forest goal ruled out for offside, and McAtee was guilty of blasting over from six yards, while Callum Hudson-Odoi also had a shot brilliantly saved by Fisher.

ABSOLUTE SCENES! 🤯



Swansea turn it around from 2-0 down and steal it in the 97th minute! WOW! 🫨 pic.twitter.com/VagQutoYo4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 17, 2025

But Swansea came storming back as Burgess headed home the first from a corner, and then Vipotnik made it five goals in five games when he speared a Liam Cullen cross past John Victor before acting skipper Burgess, who joined from Ipswich in the summer, smashed home the dramatic winner.

Forest, four-time winners of the competition, gave away a needless throw-in and then conceded a corner with one of the six minutes of added time left.

The ball was cleared to Ethan Galbraith 20 yards out, and his shot hit the crossbar before rebounding to Burgess on the edge of the area, and he lashed an unstoppable left-footed volley into the back of the net to clinch a famous victory.