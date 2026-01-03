Ireland star Erin King returns as Wolfounds win Celtic Challenge clash

ERIN KING MADE her injury comeback as the Wolfhounds beat the Clovers 24-7 at Creggs RFC to return to the top of the Celtic Challenge table.

Ireland star King, who missed the 2025 Rugby World Cup, played for the first time since sustaining a significant knee injury against England last April when she tore some of the cartilage off the back of the patella tendon.

She got 20 minutes under her belt on her return, as did fellow international Fiona Tuite, as the Wolfhounds made it back-to-back bonus point wins with their class-laden back-line sharing out four tries.

Denis Fogarty’s Clovers side had some purple patches, particularly during the first half, but Maggie Boylan and Eve Higgins, who ran in a superb solo score from 40 metres out, struck during the final quarter for the reigning champions.

Wolfhounds captain Aoife Dalton (6 minutes) and Robyn O’Connor (37 minutes) both crossed to the left of the posts, before the Clovers hit back on the stroke of half-time with a converted try from Creggs RFC product Jemima Adams Verling.

That cut the Wolfhounds’ lead to 12-7, but that was as close as the Clovers could get. Neill Alcorn’s charges had too much firepower behind the scrum, with Aoibheann Reilly starring as the Player of the Match for her astute playmaking and handful of pacy breaks.

CLOVERS: Aoife Corey (Munster); Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht), Anna McGann (Connacht), Niamh Murphy (Leinster), Emily Foley (Connacht); Caitríona Finn (Munster), Emily Lane (Munster) (capt); Siobhán McCarthy (Munster), Beth Buttimer (Munster), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Aoibhe O’Flynn (Munster), Jane Clohessy (Munster), Rosie Searle (Leinster), Faith Oviawe (Connacht), Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht).

Replacements: Emma Dunican (Munster), Orlaith Morrissy (Munster), Ella Burns (Connacht), Aoibheann McGrath (Munster), Caoimhe Murphy (Munster), Gráinne Moran (Connacht), Méabh Deely (Connacht), Lucia Linn (Munster).

WOLFHOUNDS: Stacey Flood (Leinster); Robyn O’Connor (Leinster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (capt), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Maggie Boylan (Munster); Dannah O’Brien (Leinster), Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht); Linda Djougang (Leinster), India Daley (Ulster), Sophie Barrett (Ulster), Naoise Smyth (Leinster), Kate Jordan (Leinster), Claire Boles (Ulster), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster), Erin King (Leinster).

Replacements: Maebh Cleneghan (Ulster), Cara McLean (Ulster), Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster), Fiona Tuite (Ulster), Poppy Garvey (Connacht), Moya Hill (Ulster), Katie Whelan (Leinster), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster).

Referee: Shane Tuohy (IRFU).