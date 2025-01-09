Wolves sign Ivory Coast international for €20 million

WOLVES ANNOUNCED ON Thursday they have signed Ivory Coast defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims for a reported fee of £16.6 million (€20 million) — the first arrival under new manager Vitor Pereira.

The 27-year-old centre-back has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux, with the option of an extra 12 months.

Agbadou started his professional career with Monastir in Tunisia and had a spell at Eupen in the Belgian Pro League before moving to Reims.

He has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons playing for the Ligue 1 side and captained the team this season.

Agbadou said he was looking forward to making his debut at a “historic club”.

“I’m a player who likes to play football, I’m strong also, and I’m a leader in the defence,” he said.

“I think I can use this leadership for this team, and the coach told me about that also, it’s for that I’m here, so I can help him with my leadership.”

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Emmanuel’s a winner and he’s driven. After the journey he has had, he’s still unbelievably hungry.

“He’s the type of player the Wolves fans should love because you’re going to get absolutely everything he’s got.”

Wolves appointed Pereira last month to replace the sacked Gary O’Neil.

The club are above the Premier League on goal difference following Monday’s 3-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Wolves travel to Bristol City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

– © AFP 2025