Monday 19 August, 2019
So, here’s how the two teams will line out this evening:

Wolves: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota.

Substitutes: Ruddy, Vinagre, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Neto, Cutrone, Traore.

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.

Substitutes: Romero, Young, Tuanzebe, Mata, Pereira, Matic, Greenwood.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s meeting between Wolves and Manchester United.

We’re right back into the swing of our weekly diet of Premier League football goodness and with it comes intriguing Monday Night Football action like tonight’s promising affair at Molineux.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men got off to an absolute flyer last weekend by dismantling Chelsea 4-0. The visitors from London naively played into United’s hands, who executed a ruthless counter-attack time after time which put the Londonders to shame.

Was that 4-0 hammering a sign of things to come? A top four finish is certainly the goal at Old Trafford this season and games like tonight’s against Wolves will be a good measure of where the club stands at the moment.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League - Molineux Source: Nick Potts

We all know how well United started under Ole, but the second half of last season was nothing short of a disaster. Enter Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Harry Maguire and plenty of positive, hopeful energy which comes with a new campaign.

Wolves beat United twice at this ground last season. Nuno Espírito Santo’s men enjoyed a superb campaign back in the Premier League last season and will likely be competing in the Europa League this year, too.

They are no pushovers, especially against the top six, and will provide a stern test this evening. Wolves didn’t get off to s winning start last weekend, mind, drawing 0-0 with Leicester City at the King Power just over a week ago.

Back at Moulinex for the first time this season, Santo’s boys will be gunning for their first victory of the season, hoping to make it three wins against Man United  at this ground on the trot.

Stick with us, it promises to be an exciting evening ahead. Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8pm.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie