Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Katie McCabe in action for Arsenal. Alamy Stock Photo
Draw

McCabe's Arsenal to face Bayern Munich following Champions League draw

The group stage of the competition gets underway in October.
5.10pm, 27 Sep 2024
539
1

KATIE MCCABE’S ARSENAL will face Bayern Munich in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League which begins in October.

Today’s draw also pitted reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea in Group B alongside Real Madrid and Celtic where Ireland duo Saoirse Noonan and Caitlyn Hayes are currently plying their trade.

Manchester City, which is home to Tara O’Hanlon and Eve O’Carroll, will face Champions League holders Barcelona in Group D. City are back in the competition for the first time since the 2020/21 season following an 8-0 aggregate win over Paris FC.

Chelsea were Champions League runners-up in 2021 while Celtic are the first Scottish side to reach this stage of the competition following their triumph over Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltova.

The group stage of the competition will get underway on 8 and 9 October with the final coming up in May in Lisbon.

Champions League Groups

Group A

Lyon (FRA)
Wolfsburg (GER)
Roma (ITA)
Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B

Chelsea (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Twente (NED)
Celtic (SCO)

Group C

Bayern München (GER)
Arsenal (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Vålerenga (NOR)

Group D

Barcelona (ESP, holders)
Manchester City (ENG)
St. Pölten (AUT)
Hammarby (SWE)

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie