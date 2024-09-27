McCabe's Arsenal to face Bayern Munich following Champions League draw

KATIE MCCABE’S ARSENAL will face Bayern Munich in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League which begins in October.

Today’s draw also pitted reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea in Group B alongside Real Madrid and Celtic where Ireland duo Saoirse Noonan and Caitlyn Hayes are currently plying their trade.

Manchester City, which is home to Tara O’Hanlon and Eve O’Carroll, will face Champions League holders Barcelona in Group D. City are back in the competition for the first time since the 2020/21 season following an 8-0 aggregate win over Paris FC.

Chelsea were Champions League runners-up in 2021 while Celtic are the first Scottish side to reach this stage of the competition following their triumph over Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltova.

The group stage of the competition will get underway on 8 and 9 October with the final coming up in May in Lisbon.

Champions League Groups

Group A

Lyon (FRA)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B

Chelsea (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Twente (NED)

Celtic (SCO)

Group C

Bayern München (GER)

Arsenal (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Vålerenga (NOR)

Group D

Barcelona (ESP, holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Hammarby (SWE)