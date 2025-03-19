Man City hand Chelsea first defeat of season as Barca on track for Champions League semi-finals

SUBSTITUTE VIVIANNE MIEDEMA scored a brace as Manchester City inflicted Chelsea’s first defeat of the season by beating them 2-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Joie Stadium.

Miedema, having come off the bench for the start of the second half, put City in front on the hour mark, rifling in the rebound when Hannah Hampton tipped Laia Aleixandri’s header against the crossbar.

And after Chelsea substitute Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had struck the bar at the other end in the 80th minute, Miedema added her second with two minutes of normal time remaining to give City a two-goal advantage heading into next Thursday’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

That match will complete a series of four successive meetings between the sides, which started with Chelsea’s 2-1 triumph on Saturday in the League Cup final at Pride Park that gave them their first trophy under boss Sonia Bompastor.

They have now suffered a maiden loss of the Frenchwoman’s tenure, ending an unbeaten run of 28 games since she took charge last summer – of which 26 were wins – and 31 matches in total.

City, meanwhile, have a first win of Nick Cushing’s interim tenure after he replaced Gareth Taylor ahead of the quartet of fixtures, which continues with Sunday’s Women’s Super League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Irish duo Tara O’Hanlon and Eve O’Carroll are on the books at City, though neither were involved in the matchday squad as they recover from injuries.

Salma Paralluelo (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Defending champions Barcelona are on track for the final four after a dominant 4-1 win in their quarter-final first leg at Wolfsburg.

Unlike the 2023 Champions League final between the same two opponents, won narrowly 3-2 by Barcelona who came from two goals down, Wednesday’s clash was an uneven affair.

A first-half own-goal by Caitlin Dijkstra, followed up by two strikes in quick succession in the second period by Irene Paredes and Salma Paralluelo put the visitors firmly in control.

Janina Minge pulled one back inside the final 15 minutes for Wolfsburg, before Sydney Schertenleib added a late fourth.

Uefa Women’s Champions League results

Quarter-finals, first leg

Played Wednesday

Wolfsburg 1-4 Barcelona

Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Played Tuesday

Real Madrid 2-0 Arsenal

Bayern Munich 0-2 Lyon

– © AFP 2025



With reporting from Press Association