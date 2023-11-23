Peamount dominate domestic awards, Irish goalkeeper the shootout hero in Conti Cup

CHAMPIONS PEAMOUNT UNITED were the big winners at tonight’s 2023 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Awards at Dublin’s Clontarf Castle.

Peas dominated the shortlists, with Sadhbh Doyle crowned Player of the Year and James O’Callaghan landing the Manager of the Year award tonight.

Midfield maestro Doyle was one of five Peamount representatives included in the Team of the Year, alongside players from Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne (two each), Galway United and newly-crowned FAI Cup champions Athlone Town.

Rovers teenager Lia O’Leary took the Young Player of the Year prize, with several other accolades handed out at this evening’s ceremony. (See all below).

Elsewhere, there was joy for Irish players in Continental Cup action, as Arsenal and Durham both recorded victories this evening.

Naoisha McAloon was the penalty shootout hero for Championship outfit Durham as they continued their unbeaten streak in the competition. The Dubliner pulled off three brilliant saves, with Saoirse Noonan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle also involved in the 1-1 draw and spot kicks, which finished 7-8. The outfield players had contrasting fortunes in the shootout, with Noonan scoring and Ryan-Doyle off target.

Katie McCabe was a second-half substitute as Arsenal came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1. Molly Pike opened the scoring for the hosts at St Mary’s Stadium in the 55th minute, but Frida Maanum levelled matters by the hour-mark. Amanda Ilestedt bagged the winner for the defending champions in the 92nd minute.

Emily Kraft was an unused substitute for Southampton.

Meanwhile, Chelsea eased to a comfortable 4-1 win against Paris FC as Sam Kerr’s hat-trick helped them to a first Champions League victory of the season.

The result had looked in doubt at half-time after the visitors had stunned Emma Hayes’ side with an equaliser from defender Thea Greboval’s header, wiping out the lead given to last year’s semi-finalists when Kerr turned in Lauren James’ cross.

But two goals early in the second period settled Chelsea nerves and ensured there would be no upset from the tournament debutants at Stamford Bridge. Kerr grabbed her second and third in the space of seven minutes before substitute Sophie Ingle capped the night off in stoppage time to ensure three points after last week’s controversial draw away to Real Madrid.

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle (Peamount United)

Young Player of the Year

Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)

Team of the Year

Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Maggie Pierce (Shelbourne)

Jessica Hennessy (Shamrock Rovers)

Jetta Berrill (Peamount United)

Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)

Megan Smyth-Lynch (Shelbourne)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Sadhbh Doyle (Peamount United)

Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Jenna Slattery (Galway United)

Dana Scheriff (Athlone Town)

Manager of the Year

James O’Callaghan (Peamount United)

Golden Glove

Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Golden Boot

Dana Scheriff (Athlone Town)

U19 Player of the Year

Ceola Bergin (Wexford Youths)

U17 Player of the Year

Mary Philips (Athlone Town)

Services to Women’s Football

Katie Thompson, Elaine Harrington (Peamount United)

Dave Cassin (Wexford Youths)

Continental Cup results

Durham 1-1 Sheffield United (Durham win 8-7 on penalties)

Southampton 1-2 Arsenal

Uefa Women’s Champions League Results

Group C

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Roma 3-0 Ajax

Group D

Hacken 2-1 Real Madrid

Chelsea 4-1 Paris FC

- Additional reporting from Press Association.