Shelbourne throw gauntlet down to Athlone while Bohs fight back for 2-2 draw with Rovers

SHELBOURNE ARE TOP of the Women’s Premier Division – if only for a couple of hours – after they beat Treaty United 2-0 at Tolka Park.

With Athlone Town in action at home to DLR Waves this evening (7.35pm), Eoin Wearen’s side had the opportunity to put the pressure on.

And the Reds made no mistake with Roma McLaughlin finding the net after just 11 minutes and American Mackenzie Anthony adding a second on 76 to be sure of all three points.

Across Dublin, at Tallaght Stadium, the points were shared in dramatic fashion as Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians played out a 2-2 draw in their derby.

The Hoops took an eighth-minute lead through Anna Butler and went into the break with a two-goal lead courtesy of Katie O’Reilly’s effort on 44 minutes.

But Bohs showed their resolve to get back in the game when Alannah McEvoy halved the deficit on 62 minutes before substitute Hannah O’Brien had a telling impact with the equaliser on 71 minutes to ensure they stay two points above Rovers in sixth place.

At the bottom of the table, Cork City were thrashed 5-0 by Galway United. Ceola Jackson and Jamie Erickson helped themselves to a brace apiece before the first-half was out and the rout was completed in the 92nd minute when Emma Doherty made it a five-star show.

The victory was important for Galway as it maintained their hold on third place, and a four-point advantage on Wexford who came away from Waterford with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Ellen Molloy and Orlaith Conlon.

For Peamount United, they overcame a ninth-minute setback when Emma Hansberry put Sligo Rovers ahead.

But the Peas were not to be denied and Sorcha Melia had them level by 22 minutes before they eventually made it 2-1 on 55 minutes when Ellen Dolan got the first of her double.

The second came just after the hour and the fourth arrived when Ruby Gallagher was on target seven minutes from time.

Ellen Molloy and Orlaith Conlon looked to have the away side on easy street heading into the break but Isabel Walsh made it a nervy final half hour.