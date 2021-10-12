Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

Anthony Eddy and Niamh Briggs to take part in Women's Lions feasibility study

The group will be chaired by former British & Irish Lion Ieuan Evans.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 10:39 AM
35 minutes ago 336 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5571947
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions have formed a new feasibility steering group to examine the prospect of launching a Women’s Lions tour.

Anthony Eddy, the IRFU’s director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, and former Ireland out-half Niamh Briggs will both be involved in the 13-person group.

The group will be chaired by former British & Irish Lion Ieuan Evans, and is made up of a mix of administrators, business executives, and rugby internationals.

“I believe a Women’s Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women’s set-up,” said Ben Calveley, The British & Irish Lions Managing Director.

“Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women’s rugby calendar will all need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration.”

Ieuan Evans, added: “Women’s rugby is experiencing unprecedented growth around the world with participation levels continuing to increase every year.

“A Women’s Lions team is a big opportunity for the women’s game, and I am looking forward to working with the steering group to assess its viability.”

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

The study will be funded by insurance firm Royal London, who are also the inaugural ‘principal partner’ of the Women’s Lions programme. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie