Anthony Eddy and Niamh Briggs to take part in Women's Lions feasibility study

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions have formed a new feasibility steering group to examine the prospect of launching a Women’s Lions tour.

Anthony Eddy, the IRFU’s director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, and former Ireland out-half Niamh Briggs will both be involved in the 13-person group.

The group will be chaired by former British & Irish Lion Ieuan Evans, and is made up of a mix of administrators, business executives, and rugby internationals.

“I believe a Women’s Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women’s set-up,” said Ben Calveley, The British & Irish Lions Managing Director.

“Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women’s rugby calendar will all need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration.”

Ieuan Evans, added: “Women’s rugby is experiencing unprecedented growth around the world with participation levels continuing to increase every year.

“A Women’s Lions team is a big opportunity for the women’s game, and I am looking forward to working with the steering group to assess its viability.”

The study will be funded by insurance firm Royal London, who are also the inaugural ‘principal partner’ of the Women’s Lions programme.

