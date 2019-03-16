Creagh bags impressive 24-minute hat-trick as Shelbourne hammer Limerick at Tolka Park

Rebecca Creagh scored three for the Reds on Saturday at Tolka Park.

Rebecca Creagh scored three for the Reds on Saturday at Tolka Park.

REBECCA CREAGH BAGGED a second-half hat-trick on Saturday afternoon as Shelbourne made it two wins from two in the Women’s National League against Limerick.

The Munster side went into the interval level-pegging at Tolka Park, however three goals in the space of 24 minutes from forward Creagh saw the Reds make sure of the three points — Alex Kavanagh and Fiona Donnelly also on target during the 5-0 win.

DLR Waves got their campaign up and running with a 2-0 victory against Kilkenny United.

The Dubliners were pegged back against champions Wexford Youths on the opening weekend of the new season last Saturday, but goals from Leanne Payne and Nadine Clare saw Waves secure their opening win of 2019.

Shelbourne made it two wins from two following last Sunday's 10-1 defeat of Kilkenny United. Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

Saturday’s other game between Galway WFC and Peamount United was postponed following a pitch inspection due to adverse weather conditions.

Tomorrow sees Cork City face Tom Elmes’ Wexford, with the Leesiders seeking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Peamount in Newcastle.

Women’s National League Series 2:

Shelbourne 5-0 Limerick WFC

DLR Waves 2-0 Kilkenny United

Galway WFC — Peamount United (Postponed)

Cork City — Peamount United (Sunday 2pm)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: