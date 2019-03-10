Super Shels kick off the new season with a perfect 10 against Kilkenny

SHELBOURNE LAID DOWN an early marker in the Women’s National League with a ruthless 10-1 demolition of Kilkenny United on Sunday afternoon.

A first-half double from Shels’ 16-year-old star Jessica Ziu added to goals from Alannah McEvoy and Jessica Gargan helped the visitors into a 4-0 lead at the break.

Ziu wrapped up her hat-trick with Shels’ fifth, with Emily Whelan and Alex Kavanagh also getting in on the act to make it 7-0.

Naima Chemaou pulled back a consolation for Kilkenny but Gargan, Rebecca Creagh and Kavanagh all chipped in to make it a perfect 10 in Thomastown.

Meanwhile, Galway Women ran out 6-3 winners against Limerick WFC at the Markets Field.

Sinead Donovan and Aoife Thompson gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break, and they turned the screw in the second half with a brace from Lynsey McKey, a Limerick OG, and a second for Donovan making it 6-0.

To their credit, Limerick fought back late on with three goals in the final eight minutes through Sylvia Gee, Aoife Horgan and Sophie Liston.

