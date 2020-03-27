This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Women's National League season to kick off in late June

Originally scheduled to begin on 14 March, plans to start the campaign on the weekend of 28 June have been announced today.

By Ben Blake Friday 27 Mar 2020, 5:09 PM
29 minutes ago 151 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5060088
Peamount United captain Aine O'Gorman lifting the trophy alongside her team-mates last season.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Peamount United captain Aine O'Gorman lifting the trophy alongside her team-mates last season.
Peamount United captain Aine O'Gorman lifting the trophy alongside her team-mates last season.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IT IS HOPED that the Women’s National League season will begin on the weekend ending 28 June.

Ireland’s top division for women’s football was initially due to begin on 14 March, but those plans were shelved due to the spread of Covid-19. 

However, the FAI and the WNL Committee have today agreed a new date with the nine clubs.  

At present, all football under the FAI’s jurisdiction has been put on hold until 19 April at the earliest, while the aim is to recommence the SSE Airtricity League on 19 June — one week before the WNL’s rescheduled kick-off. 

Each team will play each other during the campaign, which is set to finish on the weekend ending 13 December.

The League Cup has also been deferred for this season. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie