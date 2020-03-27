Women's National League season to kick off in late June

IT IS HOPED that the Women’s National League season will begin on the weekend ending 28 June.

Ireland’s top division for women’s football was initially due to begin on 14 March, but those plans were shelved due to the spread of Covid-19.

However, the FAI and the WNL Committee have today agreed a new date with the nine clubs.

At present, all football under the FAI’s jurisdiction has been put on hold until 19 April at the earliest, while the aim is to recommence the SSE Airtricity League on 19 June — one week before the WNL’s rescheduled kick-off.

Each team will play each other during the campaign, which is set to finish on the weekend ending 13 December.

The League Cup has also been deferred for this season.

