Kelly Brady takes top prize as six Athlone double winners in team of the year

ATHLONE TOWN STAR Kelly Brady capped a dream debut season with the Player of the Year prize at the 2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division awards last night.
And Brady was one of six Athlone players named in the Team of the Year after their double-winning exploits.
The Midlanders retained their league title, before winning the FAI Cup and completing the club’s first double.
Brady also accepted the Golden Boot award on a night to remember at the Alex Hotel in Dublin.
The US-born, former Ireland U19 striker beat Athlone trio Madie Gibson, Roisin Molloy and Hannah Waesch, Treaty United’s Isabella Flocchini and Ellen Molloy of Wexford to the player of the year accolade.
All six nominees were included in the team of the year. Goalkeeper Megan Plaschko and centre-half Kayleigh Shine were the other Athlone players selected, while Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne joined Treaty and Wexford in having one representative apiece.
Bohemians manager Alban Hysa was named manager of the year after leading his side to the FAI Cup and All-Island Cup finals. He saw off competition from Colin Fortune (Athlone) and Sean Russell (Treaty) — both now departed — to win.
Manager of the Year: Alban Hysa. Leah Scholes / INPHO
Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO
Treaty teenage star Madison McGuane landed the Young Player of the Year award after a stellar debut season at senior level. Peamount United duo Ellen Dolan and Mary Phillips, Bohemians midfielder Aoibhe Brennan, Shamrock Rovers flier Ella Kelly and Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Bonnie McKiernan were also nominated.
The Goal of the Year and Golden Gloves awards both went to Shelbourne, with Kate Mooney and Amanda McQuillan recognised.
Athlone’s Lucy Fitzgerald and Hailey Twomey won the U19 and U17 player of the year awards respectively, while match official Paula Brady, and Peamount and Wexford club legends Denis Commins and John Flood were honoured for their services to women’s football.
Ireland manager Carla Ward was in attendance at the awards: she is due to name her squad for a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hungary and training camp in Marbella next week.
While there was no Women’s Premier Division representation in Ward’s most recent squad for the Nations League playoff against Belgium, Brady and Maria Reynolds joined as training players. Molloy and Shelbourne’s Aoibheann Clancy have been among recent call-ups.
Ward also attended Ireland v Portugal on Thursday night. Morgan Treacy / INPHO
Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division award winners
2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division award winners
