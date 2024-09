Ireland to start against France as 2025 Women's Six Nations fixtures revealed

IRELAND WILL START their 2025 Women’s Six Nations campaign at home to France on Saturday 22 March at 1pm.

The opening round fixture is followed by an away trip to Italy at 3pm on Sunday 30 March.

There is a fortnight break until Ireland play England on Saturday 12 April, then Ireland are away to Wales on Sunday 20 April, before finishing up in the final round with another away game against Scotland on Saturday 26 April.

Here’s the full set of fixtures:

2025 Women’s Six Nations

Round 1

Saturday 22 March

Ireland v France, 1pm.

Scotland v Wales, 4.45pm.

Sunday 23 March

England v Italy, 3pm.

Saturday 29 March

France v Scotland, 1pm.

Wales v England, 4.45pm.

Sunday 30 March

Italy v Ireland, 3pm.

Saturday 12 April

France v Wales, 12.45pm.

Ireland v England, 4.45pm.

Sunday 13 April

Scotland v Italy, 3pm.

Saturday 19 April

Italy v France, 1pm.

England v Scotland, 4.45pm.

Sunday 20 April

Wales v Ireland, 3pm.

Saturday 26 April