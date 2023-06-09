Women's World Cup set to make attendance history with over one million tickets sold

THE FIFA WOMEN’S World Cup in Australia & New Zealand later this year is set to be the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history, with over one million tickets now sold.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has revealed that 1,032,884 tickets have now been sold for the ninth edition of the tournament which surpasses the total sales for France 2019.

“Delighted to share with the world that Fifa has passed one million tickets sold for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand!” said Infantino.

“As I write this, 1,032,884 tickets have been sold. This means that with over one month to go before kick-off, we have surpassed the numbers sold for France 2019, thus meaning that Australia & New Zealand 2023 is on track to become the most attended Fifa Women’s World Cup in history. The future is women – and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest Fifa Women’s World Cup ever!

“The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage,” he said.

The World Cup will begin at Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau on Thursday, 20 July, with co-hosts New Zealand up against 1995 winners Norway.

Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland will take on Australia in their tournament opener at the 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia. All of the tickets put on general sale for the game have been sold out.

