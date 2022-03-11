Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Death warmed up' - Spicy staredown as Conlan and Wood make weight for title showdown

The two-time Olympian challenges for the hometown hero’s WBA title tomorrow night, with three other talented Irishmen on the bill.

By Gavan Casey Friday 11 Mar 2022, 4:06 PM
CHALLENGER MICHAEL CONLAN [16-0, 8KOs] and WBA featherweight beltholder Leigh Wood [25-2, 15KOs] came in safely under the 126-pound limit at an electric Albert Hall in Nottingham as the Irishman and the hometown hero stared each other down for the final time before Saturday night’s encounter (DAZN).

Indeed, that staredown briefly threatened to break into something more violent when Conlan, who instigated a mouthy exchange with Wood as they came face to face, sought head-to-head contact with the Englishman only for them to be separated almost instantaneously.

Conlan (125.4lbs), commenting on the naturally larger Wood’s physical condition after the slightly drained-looking home fighter had tipped the scales at 125.5, told Wood he resembled “death warmed up”, to which Wood retorted, “Skinny rat… Skinny little rat.”

“I’m coming for you,” Wood, 33, warned his challenger. “You’re fucked,” Conlan, 30, replied. “I’m going to destroy you, beat you to a pulp in your home city.

“On a Friday”, added the two-time Irish Olympian and former amateur world champion, “there’s more people out here for me!”

The 10,000-capacity Nottingham Arena should be split roughly 60:40 between English and Irish fans when the fighters eventually trade blows, with Conlan’s massive travelling support from Belfast and elsewhere in this country burnished by those flying in to watch his three compatriots on the undercard.

In the chief-support bout, Conlan’s fellow Belfast man Caoimhín Agyarko [10-0, 7KOs] came in at 159.25lbs for his middleweight bout against Juan Carlos Rubio [18-1, 9KOs], who weighed the same.

The 25-year-old switch-hitter impressed on his Matchroom debut last time out in Liverpool, stopping the previously undefeated circuit fighter Noe Larios Jr, but will be looking to build some proper momentum under his new promotional banner by adding a second decent-looking win to his CV in as many bouts.

Rubio, 23, is taller but naturally lighter than Ireland’s ‘Black Thunder’ having campaigned mostly around the light-middleweight limit of 154. His sole career defeat was suffered in his last bout at the hands of American up-and-comer Charles Conwell [16-0, 12KOs], who Billy Walsh coached for Team USA at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

wood-v-conlan-weigh-in

wood-v-conlan-weigh-in Agyarko and Rubio. Source: Mark Robinson

Earlier on the bill, Kildare’s long-touted lightweight talent Gary Cully [13-0, 7KOs] will look to formally introduce himself to the boxing masses in a stiff test against the veteran gatekeeper Miguel Vasquez [44-10, 17KOs] of Mexico.

The loquacious and exciting Cully, 26, has gone under the radar boxing live opposition on MTK Global cards but can bring himself to the fringes of world-title contention with an impressive win over Vasquez, 35.

The Mexican was shafted by British judges against Newcastle’s Lewis Ritson on his last visit to England in October 2020 — that up at light-welterweight — and he has been stopped just twice in his 10 defeats.

wood-v-conlan-weigh-in Naas man Gary Cully. Source: Mark Robinson

wood-v-conlan-weigh-in Cully and Vasquez bump fists. Source: Mark Robinson

The first Irish involvement of the evening will come in the shape of Dublin heavyweight prospect Thomas Carty, who improved to 2-0(1KO) on a previous Matchroom show.

Carty, 26, recently signed a management deal with soon-to-be heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte and tomorrow night, he faces 33-year-old Polish journeyman Michal Boloz [2-3, 2KOs], all three of whose defeats have occurred over the distance.

wood-v-conlan-weigh-in Carty and opponent Michael Boloz shake hands. Source: Mark Robinson

Carty, who has already built a significant following in Dublin, will hope he can add a promotional deal to his high-profile managerial arrangement by sufficiently winning over Eddie Hearn in Nottingham.

