History of United States allows for celebration to pierce the sense of fear

HAVE YOU SEEN the video of the duck?

Please tell me you have seen the video of the duck.

It was unavoidable on my timeline as location services and the power of the algorithm meant my social media feed was dominated by everything happening in Mexico, specifically Mexico City, for the week building up to their 2-0 win over South Africa on Thursday.

It gave the World Cup exactly the kind of wild, emotional start that was needed at the Azteca Stadium.

Fifa’s relentless drive towards complete homogenisation of the game – how it looks, how it feels, how it smells – was shattered by those glorious 90 minutes in Mexico.

There have been World Cups over the last 20 years that have probably felt difficult to tell apart.

Not now.

The beauty and the history of the Azteca cannot be suppressed by the power of commerce.

The clips that went viral of the supporters in the stands, of the flying sombreros that rained down on 80,824 captivated supporters, instantly became an iconic World Cup moment.

Mexico fans celebrate in the Azteca. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

We were living in the now but savouring something timeless. It will be forever protected and insulated from ruin, like a form of ancient text that allows us to make sense of the world as it existed and the power of this art form.

Within hours, however, an issue that will most certainly come to define this World Cup crystallised on our TV screens as South Korea beat Czechia 2-1 in front of swathes of empty seats in Guadalajara.

Once again, Prague PTSD (now a recognised condition within Irish football but, so far, untreated) hit hard. This where the Republic of Ireland could have been playing, although that is no guarantee that the same problem would not have arisen.

El famoso y hermoso patito mexicano mundialista se llama Merlín, tiene 2 años y siempre acompaña a su dueña Carla Gómez, quien sale a vender aguas desde la colonia Doctores hasta la Alameda Central de la #Cdmx

Que orgullo ser mexicano!

🎉🇲🇽🎉#VivaMexico#mundialdefútbol… pic.twitter.com/i694daoRys — Santy Así Mero! (@SantyRuize) June 13, 2026

The capacity of the stadium in Guadalajara for this tournament is 45,664 and the attendance given was 44,985. It was the first clear example of how Fifa’s dynamic pricing model, and their lure towards running their own re-sale market that adds 30% to their coffers, had locked out so many supporters who simply couldn’t afford $400 (€350) in upper tiers or the $5,000 (€4,000) for hospitality.

As criticism and mockery of Fifa swirled, they responded sharply, rounding off a statement explaining why our eyes were simply deceiving us with this zinger: “Please note that, during last night’s match in Guadalajara, several ticketed fans could be seen standing in concourses rather than staying in their assigned seats throughout the match.”

Remember, Gianni Infantino said in his pre-tournament address that over six million tickets in total had been sold for the 104 games.

This will be a dominant theme of this World Cup and some of the stories on the ground are already jarring, like the father and son from Mexico City who couldn’t get tickets for any of the games in the Azteca so travelled to Atlanta for Monday’s game between Cape Verde and Spain.

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Anyway, we must get back to the duck.

Actually, the duck has a name, Merlín, and a job, helping his owner Carla Gómez sell water in the city.

If you have not seen the video, it is not difficult to describe. Merlín is wearing a handmade Mexico jersey and handstitched shoes while waddling his webbed feet furiously among fellow supporters going to Azteca.

American fans celebrate against Paraguay. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Something as silly and simple as a duck in a jersey making people smile all around him just seemed to provide a nice contrast.

Also, suddenly it made sense why there are numerous stalls around the beast that is Mexico City dealing exclusively in clothes and accessories for animals.

There was a gnawing fear leaving for the United States in the early hours of Friday morning that so much of the energy and excitement for the World Cup would slowly dissipate.

Then came an obvious realisation: America is the country that has already welcomed the world to its land. So, while it feels like the current administration wants to shut itself off and find solace in insularity, it cannot revel in this blind adherence to isolation because its own history won’t allow it.

It has provided refuge and opportunity, and of course a deep struggle has persisted for so many, but what we have already started to witness is that the diasporas of countries from every corner of the world are already here, and they are converging with a shared desire to celebrate.

It’s why we are seeing Brazilians and Moroccans take over Times Square in New York City with games of keepie-uppies.

It’s why we are seeing Scots and Argentinians hail their intertwined love for Diego Maradona.

It’s why there are Mexicans and South Koreans dancing to Gangnam Style.

Brazil and Morocco fans embrace in New York. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And it’s why there is someone like Hubert, who was born in Ghana and came to America after his father had left the family to earn the money to bring them later. He duly followed, graduated from college and is now a serving member of the US Army.

He was wearing his Ghana jersey in Atlanta on Friday night and celebrating America’s 4-1 win over Paraguay.

While those with roots firmly established within the country are beginning to properly embrace the spirit of what every World Cup should be, there are still reminders of why this tournament is different.

Those Haitians who will watch their team take on Scotland on Saturday night will not be joined by their compatriots from home after the United States extended their travel ban.

The same goes for Senegal, Ivory Coast and, of course, Iran. The continued concerns about how the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department operate around games will also remain a live, troubling issue.

We have only just dipped our toes into the waters of this World Cup, though, yet the overwhelming sense so far is of joy and a spirit of togetherness that bodes well for the next five weeks.