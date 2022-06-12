Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 12 June 2022
Advertisement

Róisín Ní Riain produces superb finish to clinch bronze at World Para Championships

The Limerick woman is a medallist at her first ever Worlds.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,011 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5789079
Róisín Ní Briain with her bronze medal.
Image: Paralympics Ireland
Róisín Ní Briain with her bronze medal.
Róisín Ní Briain with her bronze medal.
Image: Paralympics Ireland

RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN clinched a bronze medal for Ireland on the opening day of the Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships, producing a superb finish to earn her spot on the S13 100m Butterfly podium by just a quarter of a second.

Tokyo Paralympian Ní Riain, a Limerick native, knocked nearly a second off her heat time, battling past Poland’s Joanna Mendak to claim a medal at her first ever Worlds.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Ní Riain. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was hoping but I wasn’t expecting it so I am absolutely thrilled.”

Ní Riain will compete four more times, including tomorrow when she will again vie for a medal in the SB13 100m Backstroke decider.

Meanwhile, Paralympic champion Ellen Keane has confirmed that she will not race in her Individual Medley event but will compete on Saturday in the SB8 Breaststroke heats, the same event in which she secured her Paralympic gold last September.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ireland’s newest Para Swimmer, Amy Sheridan, had the honour of being the flagbearer for Team Ireland in Madeira and was joined for the ceremony by Keane.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie