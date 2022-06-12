Róisín Ní Riain produces superb finish to clinch bronze at World Para Championships

RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN clinched a bronze medal for Ireland on the opening day of the Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships, producing a superb finish to earn her spot on the S13 100m Butterfly podium by just a quarter of a second.

Tokyo Paralympian Ní Riain, a Limerick native, knocked nearly a second off her heat time, battling past Poland’s Joanna Mendak to claim a medal at her first ever Worlds.

Advertisement

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Ní Riain. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was hoping but I wasn’t expecting it so I am absolutely thrilled.”

Ní Riain will compete four more times, including tomorrow when she will again vie for a medal in the SB13 100m Backstroke decider.

Meanwhile, Paralympic champion Ellen Keane has confirmed that she will not race in her Individual Medley event but will compete on Saturday in the SB8 Breaststroke heats, the same event in which she secured her Paralympic gold last September.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ireland’s newest Para Swimmer, Amy Sheridan, had the honour of being the flagbearer for Team Ireland in Madeira and was joined for the ceremony by Keane.