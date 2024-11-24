King scoops World Rugby award as Irish players named in Dream Teams

IRELAND BACK ROW Erin King has been named 2024 World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old made a brilliant crossover from 7s to the Ireland 15s squad in recent months, impressing for Scott Bemand’s side in wins over Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.

King will return to 7s duty with Ireland in Dubai next weekend as the SVNS Series kicks off, but she collected her prize at World Rugby’s awards ceremony in Monaco this evening.

Her Ireland team-mate, Aoife Wafer, was named in the Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year.

Wafer, who is also only 21, was brilliant for Ireland this year in the Six Nations and WXV, swiftly becoming one of the leading back rows in the game.

Meanwhile, Irish players Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe were named in the Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year after their impressive performances for Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

Springboks blindside flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named Men’s 15s Player of the Year for the second time, having also won the award in 2019.

England’s Ellie Kildunne accepted the honour of Women’s 15s Player of the Year

Wallace Sititi of New Zealand won the Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

France’s Jérôme Daret was named World Rugby’s Coach of the Year for 2024 after guiding his side to Olympic gold.

French scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec’s try against England was named the Men’s 15s Try of the Year.

It was Marine Menager of France whose score against Canada was announced as the Women’s 15s Try of the Year.

Maddison Levi of Australia won the Women’s 7s Player of the Year award, while France’s Antoine Dupont scooped the men’s 7s award.