Selby surges ahead of Williams in world quarter-final

MARK SELBY ESTABLISHED a convincing 6-2 lead over fellow three-time champion Mark Williams in their world championship quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Englishman won the first two frames without conceding a point, including a break of 121, and was 3-1 ahead at the mid-session interval in a best-of-25-frame match.

Williams, whose first pot was an extraordinary five-ball plant in the third frame, reduced the deficit with a break of 60.

The Welshman led 55-6 in the first frame after the interval but couldn’t prevent Selby taking it before breaks of 90 and 76 extended his lead to 6-1.

But Williams finished the session with a fine break of 111.

Meanwhile, in another quarter-final between two former champions, world number one Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy split the first eight frames to be all square at 4-4.

Trump, winner in 2019, made breaks of 87 and 68 either side of efforts of 80 and 79 from 2005 champion Murphy at the start of the match.

Elsewhere, Kyren Wilson clawed back a two-frame deficit to level his match with Neil Robertson at 7-7, winning the 14th frame from 50-0 down.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Having come from 2-0 behind to be level at 4-4 with Anthony McGill – who caused the upset of this year’s world championship by knocking out title-holder Ronnie O’Sullivan – 2015 champion Stuart Bingham trails his opponent 9-7, leaving McGill four frames away from a place in the semi-finals.

© – AFP, 2021, with reporting by Gavin Cooney