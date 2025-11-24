DOUBLE WINNERS SHAMROCK Rovers dominate the nominees for the 2025 SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland awards.
The Tallaght-based outfit are well represented with nominees in both the Men’s Personality of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year categories.
The Men’s Personality of the Year has manager Stephen Bradley, Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes and Graham Burke all in the frame. Should Bradley claim the award, it would be his fourth such title.
Advertisement
Others in the shortlist include Derry City’s Michael Duffy, along with Shelbourne’s Joey O’Brien who took over from Damian Duff as manager, along with Kerr McInroy.
Goalkeeper of the Year has Ed McGinty of Rovers, along with Brian Maher of Derry City and Ghana international, Joseph Anang who had a terrific league campaign with St Patrick’s Athletic keeping 18 clean sheets.
Scottish-born McGinty was short-listed as well last year after playing every league game for Sligo Rovers.
Similar to the men’s awards, the women’s category is dominated by double champions, Athlone Town. They have Kelly Brady, Madison Gibson, Hannah Waesch, Kayleigh Shine and Colin Fortune, joined by Wexford’s Ellen Molloy for the Personality of the Year award.
The awards will be presented at a gala lunchtime banquet at Clontarf Castle hotel in Dublin on Friday 5 December – the same day as the draw for the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town dominate nominations for soccer writers awards
DOUBLE WINNERS SHAMROCK Rovers dominate the nominees for the 2025 SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland awards.
The Tallaght-based outfit are well represented with nominees in both the Men’s Personality of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year categories.
The Men’s Personality of the Year has manager Stephen Bradley, Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes and Graham Burke all in the frame. Should Bradley claim the award, it would be his fourth such title.
Others in the shortlist include Derry City’s Michael Duffy, along with Shelbourne’s Joey O’Brien who took over from Damian Duff as manager, along with Kerr McInroy.
Goalkeeper of the Year has Ed McGinty of Rovers, along with Brian Maher of Derry City and Ghana international, Joseph Anang who had a terrific league campaign with St Patrick’s Athletic keeping 18 clean sheets.
Scottish-born McGinty was short-listed as well last year after playing every league game for Sligo Rovers.
Similar to the men’s awards, the women’s category is dominated by double champions, Athlone Town. They have Kelly Brady, Madison Gibson, Hannah Waesch, Kayleigh Shine and Colin Fortune, joined by Wexford’s Ellen Molloy for the Personality of the Year award.
The awards will be presented at a gala lunchtime banquet at Clontarf Castle hotel in Dublin on Friday 5 December – the same day as the draw for the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
The nominees for each category are:
Men’s Personality of the Year
Women’s Personality of the Year
Goalkeeper of the Year
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
BAUBLES League of Ireland Soccer WRITERS AWARD