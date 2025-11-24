More Stories
Shamrock Rovers manager, Stephen Bradley. Ben Brady/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town dominate nominations for soccer writers awards

Stephen Bradley could be in line for his fourth Personality of the Year.
11.57am, 24 Nov 2025

DOUBLE WINNERS SHAMROCK Rovers dominate the nominees for the 2025 SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland awards.

The Tallaght-based outfit are well represented with nominees in both the Men’s Personality of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year categories.

The Men’s Personality of the Year has manager Stephen Bradley, Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes and Graham Burke all in the frame. Should Bradley claim the award, it would be his fourth such title.

Others in the shortlist include Derry City’s Michael Duffy, along with Shelbourne’s Joey O’Brien who took over from Damian Duff as manager, along with Kerr McInroy.

Goalkeeper of the Year has Ed McGinty of Rovers, along with Brian Maher of Derry City  and Ghana international, Joseph Anang who had a terrific league campaign with St Patrick’s Athletic keeping 18 clean sheets.

Scottish-born McGinty was short-listed as well last year after playing every league game for Sligo Rovers.

Similar to the men’s awards, the women’s category is dominated by double champions, Athlone Town. They have Kelly Brady, Madison Gibson, Hannah Waesch, Kayleigh Shine and Colin Fortune, joined by Wexford’s Ellen Molloy for the Personality of the Year award.

The awards will be presented at a gala lunchtime banquet at Clontarf Castle hotel in Dublin on Friday 5 December – the same day as the draw for the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The nominees for each category are:

Men’s Personality of the Year

  • Roberto Pico Lopes (Shamrock Rovers)
  • Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers)
  • Joey O’Brien (Shelbourne)
  • Michael Duffy (Derry City)
  • Kerr McInroy (Shelbourne)
  • Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers)

Women’s Personality of the Year

  • Kelly Brady (Athlone Town)
  • Ellen Molloy (Wexford)
  • Madison Gibson (Athlone Town)
  • Colin Fortune (ex Athlone Town)
  • Hannah Waesch (Athlone Town)
  • Kayleigh Shine (Athlone Town)

Goalkeeper of the Year

  • Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers)
  • Brian Maher (Derry City)
  • Joseph Anang (St Patrick’s Athletic)
