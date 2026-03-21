Five-star Manchester City and Arsenal win big as Chelsea drop more points

Results – WSL

Arsenal 5-0 West Ham

London City Lionesses 1-1 Chelsea

Manchester City Women 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

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MANCHESTER CITY AND Arsenal both scored five goals as they romped to comprehensive wins in the Women’s Super League this afternoon.

Runaway leaders City moved one step closer to a first league title since 2016 following a 5-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Joie Stadium.

Khadija ’Bunny’ Shaw’s early 13-minute hat-trick was key as the Sky Blues maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Olivia Holdt threatened to make a game of it when she made it 1-1 with 15 minutes gone but the league’s top scorer Shaw hit back with a quick-fire brace.

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The Jamaican striker’s damage was done between the eighth and 21st minutes, bringing her tally to 18 league goals for the season.

A Tottenham own goal and another from Brazilian winger Kerolin made it 5-1 at half-time, while Bethany England added a consolation for fifth-placed Spurs late on.

Meanwhile, Manchester United moved back to second thanks to Melvine Malard’s 94th-minute winner against Everton.

The French international broke Irish hearts at Tallaght Stadium earlier this month, and she fired another past Courtney Brosnan at Leigh Sports Village.

The Toffees looked on course for another big point after Imma Gabarro cancelled out Elisabeth Terland’s first-half opener as the clock hit 90, but Malard secured a crucial win for United.

Six in a row champions Chelsea suffered a blow in the race for the European spots as they were held to a 1-1 draw at London City Lionesses. Izzy Goodwin levelled for the hosts in the 82nd minute after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had put the Blues on course for victory.

The league winners are guaranteed Champions League football next season, with second and third securing qualifying spots.

Chelsea’s attention now turns to the 2025/26 quarter-finals, as they face holders Arsenal in a highly-anticipated first-leg at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners will come in on a high after a facile 5-0 win over strugglers West Ham in N5 this afternoon. Chloe Kelly bagged a brace, with Stina Blackstenius, Alessia Russo and Beth Mead also on target.

Katie McCabe was introduced in the 78th minute, as Renee Slegers rotated her squad and started Taylor Hinds at left-back. The Irish captain – widely expected to leave Arsenal this summer – interestingly slotted into midfield on her arrival, with her left wrist strapped.

McCabe’s Irish teammate Denise O’Sullivan is in line to return from injury tomorrow in Liverpool’s trip to Brighton, while bottom-placed Leicester City host Aston Villa.