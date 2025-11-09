Man City take WSL lead as London City Lionesses outgun Tottenham

Women’s Super League Results:

Everton 1-2 Manchester City

London City Lionesses 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

West Ham 1-1 Leicester City

MANCHESTER CITY CLIMBED up to the top of the Women’s Super League after a 2-1 victory over Everton.

Vivianne Miedema gave City the lead with a goal on 21 minutes. And while Everton equalised through Kelly Gago, Khadija Shaw secured the points for City to push them above Chelsea who dropped points after a draw against Arsenal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the London City Lionesses got the better of Tottenham Hotspur in a high-scoring battle. Spurs rallied twice to level the tie, but Amanda Nilden’s own goal in the 81st minute helped ensure victory for London City. Freya Godfrey scored twice for the winners while Nikita Parris was also on target in the 50th minute.

Cathinka Tandberg scored a penalty for Tottenham, with Eveliina Summanen also getting on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Brighton played out a draw with Rosa Kafaji providing a stoppage-time equaliser for Brighton after Beata Olsson gave Liverpool the lead after 26 minutes.

West Ham and Leicester also could not be separated. Shekiera Martinez opened the scoring for West Ham with 51 minutes on the clock. But Leicester ensured a share of the spoils when substitute Shannon O’Brien netted in the 97th minute.