This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 15 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland captain helps champions Arsenal stay top of the league for Christmas

A look back on today’s Women’s Super League action.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 8:34 PM
1 hour ago 938 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4934992
Katie McCabe in action for Arsenal today.
Image: Arsenal WFC.
Katie McCabe in action for Arsenal today.
Katie McCabe in action for Arsenal today.
Image: Arsenal WFC.

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe helped defending champions Arsenal beat Everton 3-1 to finish 2019 on a high and stay top of the Women’s Super League [WSL] for Christmas.

The win extended the Gunners’ — where Louise Quinn is also on the books — lead at the summit to three points after Chelsea were held by struggling Liverpool, while Megan Campbell‘s Manchester City crushed thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 5-0 to move up to second.

Dubliner McCabe returned to the Arsenal line-up, starting at right-back, and her work-rate was second-to-none — as it has been of late.

Dutch sensation Vivianne Miedema continued her magical goal-scoring run at Southport, bagging a brace to bring her WSL season tally to 14 — 10 of those in the past three games alone.

Captain Kim Little slotted home from the penalty spot in between Miedema’s double and while Chloe Kelly scored a late consolation for Everton, Arsenal recorded a sixth successive win.

They’ll be left worried after England striker Beth Mead suffered what looked a serious leg injury in the first half, however.

Meanwhile, Drogheda native Campbell played the full 90 for City — for whom Donegal teenager Tyler Toland also plies her trade. Steph Houghton, Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Pauline Bremer were all on target in a dominant showing from the Sky Blues. 

manchester-city-women-v-fc-lugano-women-uefa-womens-champions-league-the-academy-stadium Megan Campbell (file pic). Source: Anthony Devlin

Ireland defender Niamh Fahey‘s struggling Liverpool held Chelsea to a one goal a-piece draw, with Niamh Charles and Bethany England the goalscorers there.

Emma Hayes’ Blues have a game in hand on Arsenal and City despite slipping to third in the table, while a much-needed point lifted the Reds off the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Reading came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur — Ireland keeper Grace Moloney was between the posts for the Royals — while two of Sunday’s scheduled fixtures — Birmingham City v Manchester United, and West Ham United v Bristol City – were postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

The league now faces into a three-week winter break prior to the next set of fixtures on Sunday, 5 January.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie