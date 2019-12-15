Ireland captain helps champions Arsenal stay top of the league for Christmas

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe helped defending champions Arsenal beat Everton 3-1 to finish 2019 on a high and stay top of the Women’s Super League [WSL] for Christmas.

The win extended the Gunners’ — where Louise Quinn is also on the books — lead at the summit to three points after Chelsea were held by struggling Liverpool, while Megan Campbell‘s Manchester City crushed thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 5-0 to move up to second.

Dubliner McCabe returned to the Arsenal line-up, starting at right-back, and her work-rate was second-to-none — as it has been of late.

Dutch sensation Vivianne Miedema continued her magical goal-scoring run at Southport, bagging a brace to bring her WSL season tally to 14 — 10 of those in the past three games alone.

Captain Kim Little slotted home from the penalty spot in between Miedema’s double and while Chloe Kelly scored a late consolation for Everton, Arsenal recorded a sixth successive win.

They’ll be left worried after England striker Beth Mead suffered what looked a serious leg injury in the first half, however.

Meanwhile, Drogheda native Campbell played the full 90 for City — for whom Donegal teenager Tyler Toland also plies her trade. Steph Houghton, Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Pauline Bremer were all on target in a dominant showing from the Sky Blues.

Megan Campbell (file pic). Source: Anthony Devlin

Ireland defender Niamh Fahey‘s struggling Liverpool held Chelsea to a one goal a-piece draw, with Niamh Charles and Bethany England the goalscorers there.

Emma Hayes’ Blues have a game in hand on Arsenal and City despite slipping to third in the table, while a much-needed point lifted the Reds off the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Reading came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur — Ireland keeper Grace Moloney was between the posts for the Royals — while two of Sunday’s scheduled fixtures — Birmingham City v Manchester United, and West Ham United v Bristol City – were postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

The league now faces into a three-week winter break prior to the next set of fixtures on Sunday, 5 January.

