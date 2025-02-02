Ireland and Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan scores second goal in five days against former club

LEANNE KIERNAN SCORED her second goal in as many games as Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 in the Women’s Super League this afternoon.

The Irish striker scored against her former club once again, having done so in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

It was Kiernan’s first WSL goal of the season — and just the second from an Irish player in 2024/25 with Anna Patten previously on target for Aston Villa.

The Cavan star’s classy finish in the 33rd minute proved to be the difference at St Helen’s Stadium this afternoon:

Leanne Kiernan that is cheeky 😮‍💨



A superb ball into the box from Holland that Kiernan flicks into the net!#BarclaysWSL @LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/DHcx5yTfYm — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 2, 2025

The goal saw Kiernan move up to second place on Liverpool’s top scorers list in the WSL era, with 22 in all competitions since arriving in June 2021. The 25-year-old had an incredible start to life on Merseyside, but has been plagued by injury at times.

“Once Leanne gets her goal, then she scores goals – it’s as simple as that,” said Liverpool manager Matt Beard after today’s win.

“She’s enjoying her football again at the moment. I think personally she’s in the best place that I’ve seen her in a long time. Delighted for her. It was great movement as well, the way she’s ghosted in and what a deft flick it was.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal moved into the WSL’s top three at the expense of Manchester City after emerging with a 4-3 victory from a breathless encounter at the Joie Stadium.

The Gunners — without the suspended Katie McCabe — raced into a 2-0 lead after Mariona Caldentey pounced on a City mistake in the first minute and Lotte Wubben-Moy added a header in the eighth.

City hit back through Mary Fowler’s 20th-minute header, and an Arsenal error then led to their former player Vivianne Miedema equalising five minutes into the second half.

A minute later Frida Maanum put the visitors back in front, and after a controversially awarded Fowler penalty swiftly brought things all square again, Stina Blackstenius then struck what proved the winner with 12 minutes of normal time to go.

It saw Renee Slegers’ side move up from fourth to second in the table, above Manchester United – who play at Tottenham on Sunday evening – on goal difference.

Leah Williamson and Bunny Shaw in action. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Leaders Chelsea needed an 82nd-minute Sarah Mayling own goal to see off Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park.

Villa’s Kirsty Hanson crashed an effort off the crossbar and it looked like they would stop the reigning champions from scoring for the first time this campaign.

But, four minutes after England midfielder Keira Walsh was brought on to make her Chelsea debut, Mayling diverted Mayra Ramirez’s cross into the Villa net to gift the Blues a 12th victory in 13 WSL games.

Kelly Gago struck twice as Everton overpowered Leicester 4-1 at Walton Hall Park, with Heather Payne among the assists.

Katja Snoeijs and Honoka Hayashi were also on target for the Toffees while Shannon O’Brien had scored a first-half equaliser for Leicester, who are just three points off the bottom.

Bottom side Crystal Palace finally made their numerical advantage count as My Cato scored an 88th-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw against rivals Brighton at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Seagulls had been gifted the lead in the first half when Palace goalkeeper Milla-Maj Majasaari let a backpass from Lily Woodham go under her foot and into the net.

Brighton were reduced to 10 players in the 47th minute when Maisie Symonds was sent off for a late challenge on Palace midfielder Aimee Everett, with Cato eventually turning home Woodham’s low cross to earn a point.

In the Championship, Megan Campbell captained London City Lionesses to a 1-0 win at Portsmouth, and Irish-heavy Birmingham City ended Sunderland’s unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light. Jessie Stapleton was forced off through injury, leaving new Ireland manager Carla Ward on alert ahead of Nations League action later this month.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy