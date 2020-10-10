BE PART OF THE TEAM

Yellow sliotars to be used in 2020 All-Ireland senior hurling championship

The regulations for the upcoming fixtures have been announced.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 12:16 AM
44 minutes ago 619 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5229463
YELLOW SLIOTARS WILL be used in the 2020 All-Ireland senior hurling championship, the GAA has announced.

Officially approved sliotars with yellow leather will be used for all games in the 2020 GAA All-Ireland SHC and provincial competitions as part of a number of regulations that will be in place for the upcoming inter-county fixtures.

Water breaks will also be observed and will take place between the 15th and 20th minute in each half.

The referee will signal for the water breaks when the ball has gone out of play following a score, wide, or during a stoppage.

Maor Uisce are not permitted in either football or hurling and the breaks should last no longer than a minute.

The other regulations include the implementation of a controlled zone on match days. Senior panels of 26 players will be granted access to this zone while U20 and minor panels will have 24 players in their squads.

A maximum of 12 additional backroom personnel can enter the controlled zone.

