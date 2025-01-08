9 footballers poised to make the breakthrough in 2025

WITHOUT THE BENEFIT of the pre-season tournaments this year, getting game time and breaking onto a county panel has never been harder.

But the new rules offers new opportunities for the younger player with quicker substitutions required, while pace and lungs will be prized assets. Here, we look at those most likely to make an impact with their county in 2025.

*****

1. Sam O’Neill (Galway, St James’)

Drafted onto Pádraic Joyce’s senior squad in the middle of the summer of 2023, the elegant midfielder’s grandfather Billy O’Neill was a dual player with Galway and won an All-Ireland football medal in 1956.

Sam O'Neill. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

At times, he has been named in the senior squad and was on the bench for the Connacht final last year and part of the extended panels on other days. A bad knee injury however hampered his progress.

Playing for St James’ he frequently partners Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy at midfield at club level.

2. Shane McGinley (Roscommon, Strokestown)

A player that the Rossies faithful are rightly getting very excited about, McGinley was the top-scorer across the entire 2024 All-Ireland U20 series with a whopping 4-31 hit across five matches.

Shane McGinley. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

That brought his scoring average to 8.60 in each game, well above the nearest challengers even though Roscommon were beaten in the semi-final by eventual winners Tyrone, McGinley hitting 1-5 in that game, his goal being shortlisted for the TG4 Goal of the Year.

He was named the Eirgrid U20 Provincial Player of the Year for Connacht, as selected by the Gaelic Writer’s Association.

3. Eoin McElholm (Tyrone, Loughmacrory)

Freemantle Dockers had been pursuing a serious interest in bringing Tyrone’s young forward to Aussie Rules, but before Christmas it significantly cooled when it was expected that he might be offered a rookie contract.

Advertisement

Eoin McElholm. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

However, their loss is certainly Malachy O’Rourke’s gain as he plots his first season in charge of Tyrone. McElholm was one of the stars of the U20 All-Ireland winning side last year with his seven points in the final against Kerry making him unplayable.

That earned him a call up to the senior squad, but their season was short-lived.

Forcing his way into the Tyrone side would be no mean feat with the Canavan brothers and Darren McCurry now rejoined by Mark Bradley as they chase the inside forward spots.

4. Eoghan Frayne (Meath, Summerhill)

A string of strong showings for Maynooth University earned Frayne a place on the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

It would be a mistake to anoint him as a raw youngster, given Colm O’Rourke placed plenty of faith in him in a senior jersey.

Eoghan Frayne. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

He backed it up with a series of hugely impressive performances in the Meath club championship and new manager Robbie Brennan will be looking forward to unlocking his potential.

5. Darragh Lovett (Cavan, Killygarry)

Long heralded in Cavan, he got his first taste of senior county action last summer. Captain of the U20 team last year, he has speed to burn.

A former star with St Pat’s Cavan, he scored 1-9 in a Corn na nÓg final win over St Pat’s Maghera in 2018.

Darragh Lovett. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

More recently he was electric for his club in the Cavan championship, scoring 7-17 in five championship matches. Small and light, he could be exactly the profile of player to benefit from the freedom of the new rules.

6. Tadhg McDonnell (Louth, Ardee)

Defender McDonnell was drafted into the senior panel in the middle of the 2024 season, after the Louth U20’s run to the Leinster final.

Continued to impress under Ger Brennan so much that he made his Louth senior debut against Donegal in their All-Ireland quarter final exit.

Tadhg McDonnell. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Very much in the modern wing-back mode but can man mark effectively. Played corner back in Ardee St. Mary’s run to the Leinster final loss against Cuala.

Under the new rules, McDonnell’s long range point taking will be even further in vogue. What is also promising for Louth is that he is still eligible for U20’s again this season.

7. Eddie Healy (Kerry, Listowel Emmets)

Some of the pain that Jack O’Connor will be feeling with the loss of Cillian Burke to Geelong might be offset with the knowledge that Kerry are always likely to produce talented candidates.

Eddie Healy. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The latest to come along and receive the senior call-up is Eddie Healy who was so prominent on the U20 team last year. He started the campaign against Clare at left-half back and hit 0-2, but was used as a midfielder for the rest of the campaign, getting forward to add scores.

It’s been over a decade since a Listowel man was on the Kerry panel and despite the fact he will be eligible for Tomás Ó Sé’s U20 team, Healy’s strength and running power could be useful to O’Connor this year.

8. Luke Breathnach (Dublin, Ballinteer St John’s)

Got his first taste of action for Dessie Farrell’s men in the O’Byrne Cup last year and made a few early appearances for the Dubs.

Luke Breathnach. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Showed his opportunism when Dublin caught the Wexford defence napping with a loose pass in defence and turned it into a Breathnach goal.

Such a bright approach brought him a start for the first game in the league against Monaghan. However, with the options Dublin have available in the inside forward line, he will do well to break into that sector.

9. Hugh O’Connor (Cork, Newmarket)

Close followers of Sigerson Cup action will be keen to get a look at Hugh O’Connor who will feature for UCC.

The Newmarket forward is getting his first taste of senior action with the county and is known for some high scoring returns.

Hugh O'Connor. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

As a minor, he was a star of the Munster-winning 2021 team, hitting 1-7 in the final against Limerick. More recently he gave a great account of himself in last year’s Munster U20 final to Kerry, notching 0-3.