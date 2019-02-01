This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 February, 2019
Leicester snap up highly-rated Belgian midfielder Tielemans from Monaco

The 21-year-old was one of the most sought-after players in Europe when he left Anderlecht in 2017.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Feb 2019, 11:05 AM
12 minutes ago 196 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4471544
Tielemans up against his compatriot Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund in this season's Champions League.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Tielemans up against his compatriot Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund in this season's Champions League.
Image: Imago/PA Images

LEICESTER CITY HAVE completed the loan signing of Youri Tielemans from Monaco, who have brought in Adrien Silva as part of the deal.

Tielemans joined Monaco from Anderlecht in 2017 but has struggled to fulfil his undoubted potential, while Silva has been unable to break through for Leicester.

Silva played under Leonardo Jardim at Sporting CP and will be reunited with his old boss at Stade Louis II.

“I am very happy to join Monaco,” Silva told the club’s official website. “I look forward to meeting my team-mates, and doing my best to help the club reverse the situation.”

Belgium international Tielemans, meanwhile, is keen to get started after joining the Foxes, with both players switching clubs for the rest of the season.

“I’m really excited to get going,” the 21-year-old told Leicester’s website.

“The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and when I was young, I always watched Premier League games. I’m really happy to be here and I’m excited to get started.

“It’s a big family. Everybody is really kind and really good with me. I think it will be really good here.”

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

