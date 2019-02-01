Leicester snap up highly-rated Belgian midfielder Tielemans from Monaco

Tielemans up against his compatriot Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund in this season's Champions League.

LEICESTER CITY HAVE completed the loan signing of Youri Tielemans from Monaco, who have brought in Adrien Silva as part of the deal.

Tielemans joined Monaco from Anderlecht in 2017 but has struggled to fulfil his undoubted potential, while Silva has been unable to break through for Leicester.

Silva played under Leonardo Jardim at Sporting CP and will be reunited with his old boss at Stade Louis II.

“I am very happy to join Monaco,” Silva told the club’s official website. “I look forward to meeting my team-mates, and doing my best to help the club reverse the situation.”

🖊 AS Monaco is delighted to announce the signing of Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season 🇵🇹#WelcomeToMonaco 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/0X7FKPJRYU — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 31, 2019

Belgium international Tielemans, meanwhile, is keen to get started after joining the Foxes, with both players switching clubs for the rest of the season.

“I’m really excited to get going,” the 21-year-old told Leicester’s website.

“The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and when I was young, I always watched Premier League games. I’m really happy to be here and I’m excited to get started.

“It’s a big family. Everybody is really kind and really good with me. I think it will be really good here.”

The Belgium midfielder joins Leicester City on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season 🔵#BienvenueYouri — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2019

